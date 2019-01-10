Situation back to normal at hospitals Doctors back to work

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE situation is back to normal at all hospitals in Bulawayo with all departments now operational after doctors announced they have officially ended their 40-day strike on Thursday.

Officials at Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals told Sunday News that all doctors who were on strike were now back at work.

“The junior doctor’s strike has ended. We welcome back our cadres to continue their training and for our patients to be well looked after. Tomorrow all our departments should be up and running,” said Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director Mr Solwayo Ngwenya.

At UBH, officials said the situation had normalised by mid morning as doctors had returned to work.

“The doctors are back at work now, there are just administrative things that we are doing but all is well they are back,” said Dr Narcisius Dzvanga, the clinical director.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) in a statement said the nationwide strike officially ended today.

“ZHDA is delighted to inform the membership, members of the press and public that the industrial action by doctors in Government has come to an end,” said ZHDA

The doctors acknowledged that the Ministry of Health and Child Care has made commitments with its employees to address crippling factors that had affected them.

They said they hoped the commitments made by the Government will be implemented in honesty at agreed times.