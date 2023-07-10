Sweswe joins Sheasham

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

FORMER Bulawayo Chiefs coach, Lizwe Sweswe has found a new home at Sheasham, replacing John Nyikadzino who has been let go by the Midlands based club.

Announcing the appointment of Sweswe, who parted ways with Bulawayo Chiefs last week, Sheasham chairperson, Reginald Chidawanyika revealed that the gaffer had signed a two and half year contract.

“In an effort to reinforce Sheasham Fc premiership journey, the President, Vice President, Chairman and The Executive Committee has successfully engaged Mr Lizwe Sweswe to take over as the Head Coach for Sheasham FC with immediate effect taking over from the incumbent John Nyikadzino.

“Mr. Sweswe has since signed a two and half year contract with the mandate being to steer the club to the next level which starts with survival from relegation, rising to making Sheasham FC a Zimbabwean Football giant to reckon with, creating a legacy for the future generation to land on,” said Chidawanyika in a statement.

“Given his track record, and the club’s objectives we believe that the prevailing environment will be conducive enough for the next level achievements as it has always been for his predecessor for the journey this far from the first division,” he added.