Three community radio stations licenced

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

Matabeleland South Province has received a shot in the arm as three community radio stations have been awarded with broadcasting licences.

Ingqanga FM under the Mbembesi Development Trust, Ntepe-Manama Community Radio Trust and Nyangani FM under Nyangani Community Radio Trust were the three radio stations awarded with licences.

In a statement issued by Zimbabwe Broadcasting Authority on Friday, the completed processing of applications are for those areas with no competition while those with competition are yet to be finalised.

“The Authority has completed the processing of the applications for those areas with no competition namely, Manama, Mbembesi and Nyanga and wishes to advise that the following three (3) Applications have been awarded Community Radio Service licences. The Mbembesi Develolment Trust Ingqanga FM, Ntepe Manama Communtiy Radio Trust and Nyangani Community Radio Trust Nyangani FM.

The Authority advises that applications submitted in areas with competition are yet to be finalised,” reads the statement.

The licencing of the stations follows a robust processing exercise by the regulating authority that included physical verification exercises in all areas to be licenced, verification of information submitted by applicants which included assesing the community interest of applicants as well as whether applicants were drawn from the community being licenced.

Coverage areas of the licenced radio stations will cover Mbembesi, Manama, Legion Mine, Rukotso and Mudzi. @nyeve14