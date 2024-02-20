Three NRZ employees die after train derailment

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THREE National Railways of Zimbabwe died following a fatal train accident that occurred on Monday.

In a statement NRZ spokesperson, Mr Andrew Kunambura revealed that the accident occurred between Mutare and Machipinda at around 9pm on Monday evening.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the locomotive, which was pulling 14 wagons laden with nine export chrome concentrates and five granite blocks, may have suffered a brake failure leading to a runaway which culminated in the train failing to negotiate a sharp curve thereby falling into the gorge.

“Sadly the three NRZ crews were trapped and could not make it to safety. Their identities cannot be divulged until their next of kin have been advised. The NRZ board, management and staff would like to express sincere condolences to the families of the hardworking, dedicated crew members who shall always be remembered by the Railways family,” said Mr Kunambura.

The NRZ spokespersons said investigations are still underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, after which full details will be disclosed.