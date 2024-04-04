Top 10 African billionaires on Forbes’ 2024 global wealth ranking

Forbes compiled its latest list of billionaires using stock prices and exchange rates from March 8, 2024.

The 66-year-old billionaire derives the majority of his fortune from his 86 per cent stake in publicly traded Dangote Cement , which hit a N10 trillion market cap this year, becoming the first Nigerian company to achieve this milestone.

According to the report, Forbes found an unprecedented 2,781 billionaires around the globe for this year’s World’s Billionaires list —141 more than in 2023 and 26 more than the previous record, set in 2021.

The super-rich are also richer than ever, with their combined wealth hitting $14.2 trillion—$2 trillion more than just a year ago and $1.1 trillion above the previous record, also set in 2021.

In Africa, as in the rest of the world, there has been significant activity in the billionaire sphere, with some billionaires rising in rank, others falling, newcomers joining the list, and some dropping off altogether.

For instance, at the beginning of 2024, Johann Rupert & Family held the title of the richest in Africa with a net worth of $10.3 billion. Aliko Dangote wasn’t far behind, with a respectable $9.5 billion to his name.

However, the situation has since changed, with Dangote’s fortune now standing at $13.4 billion, leaving Rupert & Family trailing with $12.2 billion.

Nicky Oppenheimer & Family, with a wealth of $9.5 billion from South Africa’s diamond industry, ranks 249th on the list.