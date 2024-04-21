Celebrating success: Sunday News makes a mark on national weekly readership

Sunday News Reporter

THE Sunday News continues to stand tall as a formidable force, commanding a sizable proportion of readership across various platforms in the weekly newspaper category according to the recent results released by the Zimbabwe All Media Products Survey (ZAMPS).

Recent ZAMPS statistics reveal that Sunday News, a publication under the Zimpapers stable, has secured a significant 30,54 percent of the weekly readership, solidifying its position as a preferred source of news and information.

While the mode of consumption is evolving in the digital age, Sunday News is adapting adeptly with figures showing that 29 percent of readers still prefer the traditional physical copy while a substantial 37 percent opt for the online platform, indicating a growing trend toward digital readership.

Additionally, 34 percent of readers engage with the publication through WhatsApp platforms, highlighting the importance of social media integration in reaching a wider audience.

Sunday News holds a special place in the hearts of readers in Bulawayo, with a staggering 73 percent of weekly publication enthusiasts in the city preferring its pages. Its sister paper, The Sunday Mail follows with a 66 percent readership while The Standard, published by Alpha Media Holdings has a 19 percent readership in Bulawayo.

This loyalty underscores the publication’s resonance with its target demographic, cementing its status as a trusted source of news and analysis.

Overall, The Sunday Mail leads the pack and maintains its readership dominance of 66,53 percent while Sunday News is not far behind, showcasing its strong appeal to a diverse audience with 30,54 percent while The Standard is third with 11,05 percent readership.

With its diverse content and innovative approach to distribution, Sunday News continues to shape the landscape of weekly newspaper readership in the nation.

Other publications under the Zimpapers umbrella have also made notable strides. B-Metro, Manica Post, Kwayedza, and Umthunywa have performed commendably, each capturing a notable share of the readership market.

Notably, the Suburban publication has also entered the scene, making its debut with a promising 0,87 percent of the readership.

Sunday News Editor Mr Hatred Zenenga said he was immensely proud of the team’s achievements and thrilled to note that the paper has emerged as a force to reckon with in the national weekly readership, commanding an impressive 30,54 percent share.

He said the remarkable achievement was a testament to the hard work, dedication, and exceptional journalism that the team consistently delivers.

“We are humbled and grateful for the trust and support our readers have placed in us. It is an honour to be the newspaper of choice for such a significant portion of the nation’s readership.

“This accomplishment would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment of our talented reporters, and editors, who strive tirelessly to bring forth unbiased, accurate and engaging news stories.

“Our success in capturing such a substantial readership indicates that our content resonates with the diverse interests and needs of our readers. We are dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage across various topics, ranging from politics and current affairs to culture, sports and entertainment.”

He said the commitment to upholding the highest standards of journalism remained unwavering.

“We understand the importance of delivering factual, well-researched and thought-provoking content to our readers. Our aim is not only to inform but also to stimulate critical thinking and facilitate meaningful conversations within our society,” added Mr Zenenga.

He said moving forward, Sunday News will continue to innovate and adapt to the ever-evolving media landscape recognising the power of digital platforms and harnessing the potential to enhance the readers’ experience.

The publication, he said, will continue embracing new technologies and engaging with its audience through various channels as it aims to further strengthen its connection with the readership that has made this accomplishment possible.

“Lastly, I would like to express my gratitude to our loyal readers for their continued support. Your trust in us inspires us to push boundaries, challenge conventions and strive for excellence. We value your feedback and encourage you to share your thoughts, suggestions and concerns with us.

“Once again, thank you for making Sunday News a leading force in the national weekly readership. We are committed to delivering exceptional journalism and remaining your trusted source of news and information,” said Mr Zenenga.

Zimpapers Bulawayo branch operations manager Mr Prosper Dube thanked Sunday News editor and his team for the paper’s performance.

“It is always a pleasure when verification and validation come from such independent analysts as ZAMPS to further buttress that even in the face of ever-tech-advancing media consumption options, Sunday News is found among the national champions and is confirmed as a regional champion.

“While the common belief is that the structured media or the newspaper is on its way out in favour of unstructured social media, I advise readers and businesses not to be swayed by such beliefs but to be thorough in their choice of reading and advertising platforms.”

He said since the first-ever structured newspaper by the Romans in 59BC, the Acta Diurna, structured media, especially print, has survived all the technologies that emerged after, it has outlived some and is still competing with the latest media consumption technologies today due to its fact-checking nature.

“This reality is alive for all such-eyed ones to see. It therefore takes a discerning reader and advertiser to appreciate the power of such media as Sunday News, it cannot be dismissed just like that without loss of its inherent value to the dismisser.

“Let me also appreciate the editor and the teams that grind day and night to earn the publication this recognition, it’s no mean feat making Sunday News ‘a newspaper in every home’. Well done team!” said Mr Dube.

The ZAMPS is an independent board mandated to monitor and undertake independent market research on behalf of advertisers, the media, advertising agencies and public relations consultancy in the country.

The ZAMPS report seeks to gather yearly data on different media and product consumption.