Under my watch, Zimbabwe is a country of equals: President Mnangagwa

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri hands over the national flag to Dr Sifiso Sithole, the daughter of the late Reverend Ndabaningi Chandiwana Sithole, who was conferred with national hero status posthumously at his Freedom Farm in Chipinge yesterday. The late Rev Sithole was the founding president of the Zimbabwe African National Union. — Picture: Presidential Communications

Ray Bande in MT SELINDA, Chipinge

ZIMBABWE must continue honouring its sons and daughters who selflessly fought for the country’s independence and build upon their ethos and values to foster unity and development, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his address during the official posthumous conferment of national hero status and laying of wreaths on the grave of Reverend Ndabaningi Chandiwana Sithole at Emerald Hill Primary School in Mt Selinda, Chipinge yesterday, President Mnangagwa, who was represented by Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, said the country owes its freedom to selfless and dedicated cadres such as the late founding president of Zanu.

“Our liberation struggle knew no tribal or regional boundaries. We must learn from our forefathers who left a legacy of unity, peace and development. As such, we have a responsibility to build a united people for the sake of posterity. Riding on the spirit of unity, the New Dispensation has initiated a process of celebrating our revolutionary icons and heroes. It is imperative that we recognise the deeds and revolutionary ethos championed by our founding fathers. It is against this background that today, we are gathered here to pay homage to one of the founding fathers of our beloved country.”

President Mnangagwa said the conferment of national hero status on the late Rev Sithole resonates with the New Dispensation’s agenda of leaving no one and no place behind.

“Under my watch, Zimbabwe is a country of equals. With this in mind, the Second Republic has continued with the liberation legacy of fostering national unity across all communities, regions and races. Likewise, Zanu-PF is consolidating all efforts to unite the people of Zimbabwe, guided by the principle that there is strength in diversity.”

He thanked the countries in the region for standing by Zimbabwe throughout the period Zimbabwe has been under illegal economic sanctions.

“We would like to commend members of the international community, particularly Sadc (Southern African Development Community) member states, the African Union and the progressive world for standing with us throughout these years of massive hardships under the sanctions regime. We say give our country a chance. No to sanctions. We do not deserve them. We seek peace and prosperity for our people,” said President Mnangagwa.

Speaking during the same event, Rev Sithole’s daughter, Dr Sifiso Sithole, expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for correcting historical distortions.

“We feel humbled by the posture of the New Dispensation, led by Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, in demonstrating an unusual rare pragmatism by departing from a popular norm to address historical distortions. It is undeniable that both records and actions by the Reverend make him a hero par excellence. On behalf of Reverend Ndabaningi Chandiwana Sithole family, the community and citizenry that followed him and his leadership, we consider this a fitting event by the New Dispensation. Among other qualities, Rev Sithole was a visionary, principled, sacrificial, selfless, people-oriented and determined to stand for the cause of the people.”

Rev Sithole died on December 12, 2000 and was laid to rest at his Freedom Farm in Mt Selinda, Chipinge. Several Cabinet ministers, service chiefs, Zanu-PF Politburo and Central Committee members — including Cdes Sydney Sekeremayi, Tshinga Dube, Patrick Chinamasa, Sthembiso Nyoni, Enoch Porusingazi and Supa Mandiwanzira attended the event.