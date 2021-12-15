Updated: Reduced load-shedding during festive season

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZESA Holdings has assured the nation of reduced load-shedding during the festive season after three units that had been taken offline due to a rehabilitation exercise of the Kariba Dam wall have since been restored.

Yesterday (Tuesday) Zesa announced that a rehabilitation exercise of the Kariba Dam wall had resulted in the taking out of three units at the Kariba South Hydro Power Station, which had subsequently led to an increase in load-shedding.

In an update statement, the power utility said the rehabilitation exercise has since been shelved until 5 January next year.

“Zesa Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that the three units that were taken out of service at Kariba South Hydro Power Station to facilitate urgent dam wall rehabilitation works have since been returned to service.

“The return of service of the units will restore 345 megawatts of power supply to the national grid thus significantly reducing the power supply gap that had increased load-shedding. Furthermore, we wish to advise all stakeholders that the rehabilitation works will be shelved until 5 January 2022, accordingly there will be minimal load-shedding during the festive season, effective 16 January,” reads the statement.