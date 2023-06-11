Voters’ roll ready next week

Harare Bureau

ALL candidates cleared by the Nomination Court to contest the August 23 harmonised elections will begin receiving copies of the final voters’ roll on Wednesday next week.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is finalising compilation of the roll that will be used during the polls following conclusion of the inspection that ran from May 27 to June 1. ZEC is cleaning the voters’ roll by correcting anomalies that were picked up during the inspection.

More than 1,17 million people physically presented themselves at over 11 000 centres to inspect the voters’ roll during the six-day nationwide exercise, while others checked their registration details virtually.

ZEC deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa told our Harare Bureau that, after sitting of the Nomination Court on Wednesday next week, the elections management body will publish the final list of all contesting candidates on June 30. The list of all polling stations will subsequently be published on August 2.

“The commission would like to assure members of the public that it will rectify any anomalies that were observed during the voters’ roll inspection. This will be done during the compilation of the final voters’ roll that shall be provided for free to prospective candidates after June 21, 2023, the day that has been fixed for nomination courts.”

The final figure of registered voters, Amb Kiwa added, will be revealed after the cleaning process.

He said the purpose of the voters’ roll inspection was to allow the electorate to check whether their details were correctly captured and to rectify any anomalies identified during the exercise.