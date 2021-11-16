WCoZ rocked by more resignations

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe has been rocked by resignations with the secretary-general and the national treasurer leaving the organisation barely a month after former vice-chairperson, Mrs Rejoice Nharaunda-Makawa tendered her resignation.

National treasurer, Mrs Minella Mono joined secretary-general, Ms Memory Kadau in leaving the organisation. Both left within a week of each other.

In her resignation letter seen by this paper and addressed to the chairperson and the National Co-ordinating Committee, Mrs Mono said she no longer felt that she was able to continue with her mandate to manage the coalition’s finances.

“Ever since l started office as NCC treasurer, I have never ever signed or approved any payments for any programmes. Even if my job was of oversight, l have not been given an opportunity to travel to Harare to do spot checks on finance books of all the programmes that have been done, Madam Chair has been the one always signing on behalf of the treasurer, even when l was there, she still signed. I was told that there are no finances for me to travel to Harare.

“What is the point of having a treasurer who is only utilised when it’s time to present financial reports in board meetings and AGM’s only, clearly this position should be abolished and give all the signing powers to the Chair as she has been doing it,” she continued in her letter.

Mrs Mono confirmed her departure from the organisation but refused to provide any further details about the problems bedevilling WCoZ.

“All I can say for now is that I have resigned as national treasurer of the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe. I can longer in good conscience serve under existing conditions that I feel are detrimental to the growth and stability of WCoZ,” she said.

No comment was available from Ms Memory Kadau at the time of going to print.

Mrs Nharaunda-Makawa left the organisation last month.

Commenting on her resignation, Mrs Nharaunda said: “I know nothing about how the organisation’s funds are managed or otherwise. Regarding your question on unilateral decisions within the NCC, again please note that I speak only on my own behalf and I am not the spokesperson of the Coalition. I do not want to confirm whatever issues you’re raising or deny them because it is not my place to do so. I can, however, in my personal capacity confirm that I resigned on the 27th of October 2021,” she said confirming her departure.

Chairperson Mrs Evernice Munando spoke to Sunday News last evening and clarified the issue concerning the resignations and the allegations against her.

“Our secretary-general’s resignation had nothing to do with any of the allegations that are being levelled against me but she left WCoZ because she got a new job which that is in conflict with her position within our organisation. the national treasurer resigned after we had pressured her to appear before our disciplinary committee which she chose not to. In fact, many of the allegations levelled against me are meant to destroy WCoZ but I believe firmly in what we stand for and I will continue to do things as our constitution dictates.”

Mrs Munando said some of the issues could not be discussed in public as they were internal matters that the organisation felt were best suited being handled internally.

@RealSimbaJemwa