World Cup qualifiers squad announced

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic today announced the preliminary squad that will take on South Africa and Ethiopia in World Cup qualifiers penciled in for next month.

The squad includes Europe-based players that failed to make it for the previous 2021 AFCON assignments against Botswana and Zambia in March due to Covid-19 restrictions in Europe.

The England-based quartet of Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa, Jordan Zemura and Admiral Muskwe are part of the squad together with French Ligue 1 stars, Marshall Munetsi and Tino Kadewere.

Despite being a huge doubt due to injury, attacking midfielder, Khama Billiat, was named in the squad with Devine Lunga also making a return despite a tiff with Logarusic that cast doubt on whether the Croatian gaffer will call him up again.

Zimbabwe kickoff their battle to qualify for the World Cup against South Africa on the weekend of 5 to 8 June at the National Sports Stadium in Harare before travelling to Ethiopia the following weekend.

Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF) Talbert Shumba (Nkana)

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Ankaraspor), Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Brendan Galloway (Luton Town), Carlos Mavhurume (CAPS United)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United)

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Prince Dube (Azam), Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates)