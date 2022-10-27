Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province Central Committee members excited

Simba Jemwa in Harare

ZANU-PF Bulawayo Province’s newly elected Central Committee members are excited at the taking on the new challenge and are looking forward to today’s indaba as the revolutionary party enters Day Two of the 7th National People’s Congress.

Old and new members of the Central Committee will today be part of the 118th meeting of the party’s highest decision making organ ahead of the official opening by Zanu-PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa this Friday.

More than 3 500 delegates are expected to attend the Congress running under the theme: “Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving No One and No Place Behind”.

Bulawayo Province District five Central Committee member, Cde Charles Chiponda, said he was looking forward to today’s indaba as well as the rest of the Congress.

He said he was excited at the chance to serve his party and is looking forward to his term.

“When I was reelected a member of the Central Committee, I was happy at the chance to serve my party and continue to fight for the emancipation of all my fellow Zimbabweans. Today’s indaba is a chance for members to understand our role within the party as we prepare for the 2023 elections. I am committed to ensuring that the President and First Secretary of our revolutionary party succeeds in its targets for the people of Zimbabwe,” Cde Chiponda told Sunday News.

His sentiments were echoed by former youth leader and newly elected Central Committe member from District Two in Bulawayo Province, Cde Mabutho Moyo who said this year’s Congress is a watershed event given the party’s thrust towards a middle income economy by 2030. “Our President and First Secretary, Cde Emmerson Mnangwagwa has been waging a war against poverty. Under his leadership, the Second Republic crafted the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1) which has resulted in infrastructural development. His vision for the country means that as the Central Committee we will have to pull our weight and ensure that this becomes a reality,” Cde Moyo said.

Other members of the Central Committee from the Bulawayo Province include the Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube and struggle hero, Cde Tshinga Dube.

