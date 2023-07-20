Zanu PF popularity on display in Kadoma

Mukudzei Chingwere in Kadoma

TENS of thousands of ruling Zanu PF supporters have thronged Rimuka Stadium in Kadoma this morning (Thursday) for a presidium rally to be addressed by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga in yet another show of the party’s popularity under President Mnangagwa.

The revolutionary party has been pulling show stopping numbers at all its campaign programs in what appears to be a confirmation by pollsters’ verdict tipping President Mnangagwa for a resounding victory.

Zimbabwe is due to hold harmonized elections on August 23 and the party has dispatched its leaders on the trail to share with the electorate the journey the economy has traversed in the Second Republic and plans primed to drive the economy towards empowered upper-middle income status by 2030.

Party Second Secretary, Dr Chiwenga who was in Redcliff yesterday (Wednesday) is today expected to share the party’s campaign message with voters from Kadoma Central Constituency where the party is represented by Cde Kosmas Daka.

The neighbouring Muzvezve Constituency, where the party is fielding Cde Vangelis Haritatos, also has representation at today’s rally.

Before addressing the gathered thousands, the VP, is expected to commission road servicing equipment and borehole drilling rig bought by devolution funds for the two local authorities of Kadoma and Sanyati.

Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chair for Kadoma, Dr Langton Mabhanga, confirmed VP Chiwenga’s itinerary.

“You can see that the whole Stadium is full of people who are eager to hear the message from the Vice President,” Cde Mabhanga.

“The Vice President is going to commission road servicing equipment acquired through devolution funds and then salute the people gathered here and share with them the President’s message. The Presidium is closer to the people.

“The Zanu PF campaign is being done in a unique and novel way in the sense that it is no longer rhetoric it is no longer statement of promises, it is celebration of success, it is exhibition and illustration of evidence of deliverables attained in the last five years.

“If you see any modern road that is in Kadoma, if you see any trafficable road that is in Kadoma, it has been done courtesy of President Mnangagwa led Second Republic,” said Cde Mabhanga.