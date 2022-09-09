Zera announces another fuel decrease

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced yet another fuel decrease as the country continues to edge towards managing prices of basic commodities.

In a statement, Zera said the US dollar price of Blend (E20) is now US$1,53 per litre from US$1,58 which was announced last week, while Diesel 50 has maintained its price of US$1,74 per litre.

The continuous slashes buttresses Government to contain the price of the commodity from breaching the US$2 mark per litre.

Government and economic commentators have said the continued reduction of fuel prices will help ease inflation and reduce prices of goods and services, bringing relief to consumers.

Meanwhile, in local currency, Zera said Diesel 50 is now $1 014,01 up from $946,63 while Blend (E20) is now $892,35 up from $857,71.

“The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio has also been reviewed to E20. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations,” said Zera.