Zim hockey juniors meet the Springboks

ZIMBABWE hockey juniors’ tour of Namibia ended on a high note as the youngsters met the World Rugby champions, South Africa on their way back home.

The youngsters got a chance encounter with the Springboks at an airport in Namibia as they were making their way back home from an impressive series.

Some of the players that were encountered at the airport were Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, and Steven Kitshoff among other Boks stars.

The World Champions are set to play against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

It was a series to remember for the Zimbabwean juniors who came back home with good results. A total of eight matches were played on the final day. In the opening round of fixtures, Zimbabwe Under-18 girls won 2-0 against Namibia Under-16s before the Zimbabwean Under-18 boys registered a 5-2 win over the hosts’ Under-16 boys.

It was however not a good outing for the Under-16 girls who were thumped 6-0 by Namibia Under-18s. The boys’ Under-16 team also suffered a heavy defeat, losing 5-0 against the Namibian Under-18s.

In the finals, Namibia Under-16 girls won 1-0 against Zimbabwe Under-16 girls while the Zimbabwean Under-16 boys were edged 3-2 by Namibia Under-16s.

The last two matches saw Zimbabwe Under-18 girls lose 4-2 against the hosts’ Under 18s while the Under 18 boys also suffered a defeat, losing 2-1 to round up Zimbabwe’s tour.

Zimbabwe Under-18 girls' player, Ayanda Mangenah deservingly won Goalie of the Tournament while the Under-18 Boys player, Dhiren Ramabhai, was named Player of the Tournament.