Zimbabwe makes history at African Cycling Confederation championships

Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe cycling team comprising of 10 riders and three officials participated in the 19th African Cycling Confederation (CAC) Africa Road Championships which took place from 8 to 13 February in Accra, Ghana.

The men’s elite team for the 140 km race comprised of Andrew Chikwaka, Rodrick Shumba, and

Solomon Mugavazi, while the women’s elite team for the 96 km race had four members, Helen Mitchell, Skye Davidson, Priscilla Mashamba and Elsie Mahumbe, who is also the secretary general of the local cycling association. The Under 18 team had two members, Jessica Fuller (girl) and Lovemore Ntini (boy) while Nesta Charles competed for the Under 16 boys. The team was led by the president of the Zimbabwe cycling association, Davis Muhambi and technical director Crosby Mashiri.

The team participated in the Team Time Trial, Individual Time Trial, Mixed Relay and Road Races, winning a bronze medal and securing over 150 Union Cycliste International (UCI) points against 19 countries, names Ghana, Benin, Nigeria, Morocco, Algeria, Namibia, Ethopia, Eritrea, Rwanda, Angola, Cape Varde, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Mauritius, Guinea, Egypt, Sao Tome and Principe and Ivory Coast.

“The trip was self-funded with a local company Lite active wear donating tracksuits to the cyclists. The other funding came from Cycling Zimbabwe through associated private sector companies like Praise Petroleum and Unimills. Other companies like Greens Supermarkets, Broadhaven Construction, City Link buses, Super Fuels, Energy Park and Raven Energy supported indirectly through affiliate teams,” said the president, Muhambi.

Muhambi added that Ashley Gore and Mennard Chekai attended the UCI coaching and mechanic courses, respectively as Cycling Zimbabwe endeavors to grow the technical pool and develop cycling in the country.

In the Individual Time Trial, each competitor is required to complete a set distance on their own and timed. The Team Time Trial requires a team of a minimum of three riders starting and finishing together, whilst the Mixed Relay requires male and female teams of three riders each starting and finishing together.

Fuller won the bronze medal in the women Junior Individual Time Trial and finished fifth in the Road Race. Team Zimbabwe took to the start line in the country’s first ever entry for the Team Time Trial with Mitchell, Mahumbe and Mashamba riding the country into the history books. These three women became the first Zimbabwe Women’s Team Time Trial ever and gained 15 valuable Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) points for the country.

Davidson managed to take 9th place overall out of 24 women in the Individual Time Trial despite facing challenges of a delayed flight and her bikes not arriving in time. Mitchell was 17th and Mashamba stood at the 20th position. In the Elite Women Road Race, Mitchell came 11th, Davison 12th and Mashamba 34th.

The Elite men represented by Chakaza, Shumba and Mugavazi managed to secure 5.01 UCI points for the country. UCI points are required for the qualification to World Championships and Olympics with a minimum of 500 points required per category. Zimbabwe accumulated over 150 UCI points at the event. Ntini was 13th in the Junior Men Individual Time Trial and 20th in the Road Race. Nesta took 6th position in the Youth Road Race.

“The ambassador of Zimbabwe to Ghana, Amb Kufa Chinoza, came to support the team on race days and hosted the delegation for lunches. He officiated the event and handed out the Under 23 Women’s Road Race medals. The embassy also came to assist with team logistics to the airport. Nick Mitchell also attended the event in support of his daughter, Helen Mitchell and the team.

“The highlights of the tour were that Jessica Fuller won a bronze medal in Youth Women Individual Time Trial. We had the largest ever delegation sent to Continetals in Zimbabwean history, we had the largest pool of Women and Juniors and Youth and it was also the first time for Zimbabwe to compete in Women’s Team Time Trials and we got the most UCI points of 150. Zimbabwe moved 52 places up the world rankings and is now placed 74th ahead of nations like Mexico, Namibia, South Korea and Jamaica,” added Muhambi.