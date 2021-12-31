Zimbabwe Under-19s beat Ireland again

31 Dec, 2021 - 15:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe Under-19s beat Ireland again Zimbabwe under-19 cricket team

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE continued with preparations for the International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup when they floored Ireland for the second time inside two days, this time by 140 runs at North Stars Cricket Club, St Lucy, Barbados on Thursday.

Connor Mitchell top scored for Zimbabwe with 73 off 84 balls followed by vice-captain Brian Bennett with 65 from 76 deliveries as Zimbabwe were 210 all out on 49.1 overs.

The Zimbabwean bowlers were on fire as they bowled out Ireland for 70 in 27.5 overs, Tim Tector, the Irish skipper the highest run scorer for his team with 20 runs.

A five wicket haul by Tendekayi Mataranyika who picked up 5/15 in 8.5 overs was complemented by two wickets each by Mitchell and Ngenyasha Zvinoera.

It was Zimbabwe’s second win over Ireland after they defeated the same team by 55 runs on Wednesday as they continue to fine tune for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

The two teams took time to rest on Friday before they meet again on Saturday and Sunday.

Further action is lined up for the Prosper Utseya coached Zimbabwean juniors when they take on Canada and Bangladesh in practice matches.-Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting