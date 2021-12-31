Zimbabwe Under-19s beat Ireland again

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE continued with preparations for the International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup when they floored Ireland for the second time inside two days, this time by 140 runs at North Stars Cricket Club, St Lucy, Barbados on Thursday.

Connor Mitchell top scored for Zimbabwe with 73 off 84 balls followed by vice-captain Brian Bennett with 65 from 76 deliveries as Zimbabwe were 210 all out on 49.1 overs.

The Zimbabwean bowlers were on fire as they bowled out Ireland for 70 in 27.5 overs, Tim Tector, the Irish skipper the highest run scorer for his team with 20 runs.

A five wicket haul by Tendekayi Mataranyika who picked up 5/15 in 8.5 overs was complemented by two wickets each by Mitchell and Ngenyasha Zvinoera.

It was Zimbabwe’s second win over Ireland after they defeated the same team by 55 runs on Wednesday as they continue to fine tune for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

The two teams took time to rest on Friday before they meet again on Saturday and Sunday.

Further action is lined up for the Prosper Utseya coached Zimbabwean juniors when they take on Canada and Bangladesh in practice matches.-Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29