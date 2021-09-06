Zimbabwe warm up for ODIs against Ireland with win over Ireland A

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE got good warm up ahead of the start of the three-match One Day International cricket series against Ireland when they defeated Ireland A by five runs in a 40-over contest played at the Church of Ireland Young Men’s Society Cricket Club Ground, in Belfast, Northern Ireland today (Monday).

Left-handed batsman, Sean Williams top scored for the Zimbabweans with 39 off 48 deliveries while Luke Jongwe had the next best score of 32 as the tourists compiled 171/9 in 40 overs after the tourists had won the toss and chosen to bat first. Ireland A could only manage 166/7 in 40 overs. Murray Commins top scored for the home team with 56 from 88 deliveries and Stephen Doheny was not out on 31 but Ireland A fell short of their target.

Off spin bowler Sikandar Raza picked up three wickets for 36 runs in eight overs while Wellington Masakadza, Jongwe, Wessley Madhevere and Tendai Chatara took one wicket each.

Zimbabwe take on Ireland in three ODIs on Wednesday, Friday and next Monday. The ODIs are part of the ICC Super League, the qualification pathway for the 2023 Cricket World Cup to be held in India.

With just win and five defeats from the six matches they have played so far, Zimbabwe badly need to conquer Ireland to come off the bottom of the Super League.