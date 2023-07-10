Zimplow halts trading on ZSE

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has said diversified manufacturer, Zimplow Holdings Limited, is expected to stop trading on the ZSE this Monday as it readiness for subsequent listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Limited (VFEX) on Friday.

In a statement, announcing the halt in the trading of Zimplow, ZSE chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Justin Bgoni said they will institute a trading halt on Zimplow shares effective Tuesday.

“The ZSE hereby notifies the investing public that the last day of trading in Zimplow Holdings

Limited shares on the ZSE is Monday, 10 July 2023. The ZSE will therefore institute a trading halt on Zimplow shares effective Tuesday, 11 July 2023 to allow for the settlement of share.

“Following the implementation of the halt, Zimplow Holdings Limited will be delisted from the ZSE on Thursday, 13 July 2023 and subsequently listed on the VFEX on Friday, 14 July 2023,” said Mr Bgoni.

He said investors will not be able to buy or sell Zimplow shares during the period the halt is in effect, while the shares will start trading on the VFEX on Monday, 17 July 2023.

Zimplow will be joining other 12 stocks already trading on the US dollar-denominated bourse.

VFEX is a subsidiary of the ZSE launched in 2020 as an off-shore financial services centre.