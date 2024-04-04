ZITF 2024 theme broadened

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has broadened this year’s premier trade showcase theme to recognise innovation and entrepreneurship as complementary forces that work together to open pathways to economic growth and progress.

Scheduled for 23 to 27 April in Bulawayo, the 64th edition of the ZITF which was themed, “Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade” is now themed “Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade.”

In a statement on Thursday, ZITF Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo announced the broadened focus for the event.

“The ZITF Company, organisers of the highly anticipated Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, scheduled to take place in Bulawayo from 23 to 27 April 2024, are excited to announce a broadened focus for the event. While the core commitment to supporting industry, commerce and overall economic development remains, the 2024 theme has been expanded to, “Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade,” he said.

“The new theme recognizes that innovation and entrepreneurship are complementary forces that work together to open pathways to economic growth and progress. Entrepreneurs leverage innovation to create successful businesses, while innovation thrives through the adaptability and risk appetite of entrepreneurs.”

He said the new theme also recognizes that Zimbabwe currently boasts a vibrant and growing innovation scene, largely because of the Government initiatives as espoused in the guiding Vision 2030 whose focus is on promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, equitable development, and prosperity for all.

Mr Moyo said they were also cognizant of the vital role that innovation plays not only in driving industrialisation and trade, but also in ensuring a sustainable future for the planet.

“By focusing on innovative solutions, we aim to equip businesses with the tools and strategies they need to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape. In addition to the multiplicity of sectors traditionally represented at ZITF, the broadened focus acknowledges the need to encompass a wider range of topics and widen the catchment of exhibiting companies,” he added.

He said the catchment of exhibiting companies will include those involved in disruptive innovation and its impact on various industries, harnessing the power of digitalisation for sustainable growth and grassroots innovation and tech start-ups.

Among them also being green technologies and eco-friendly business practices, creative initiatives that drive social responsibility and inclusive development and learning from and leveraging- opportunities synergies with international trading partners.

Mr Moyo said as preparations for the international, multi-sectoral tradeshow are heading to a climax, the uptake by exhibitors has been quite pleasing.

“We are currently sitting at 98 percent of space capacity with 517 exhibitors who have taken up 48,881sqm square metres of the set aside 49,499 Square metres.

“All exhibition halls and individual pavilions are now full and we will be erecting a marquee to house the many exhibitors who have been put on the waiting list. International participation is also very strong,” he said.

He said to date, they have confirmed exhibits from 27 countries namely: Botswana, Belarus, Brazil, People’s Republic of China, Kingdom of Eswatini, European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Romania, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America and Zambia.

Mr Moyo said this compares favourably with last year’s closing total of 21 countries represented.