ZITF to launch Eco-Park Future Vision master plan

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair company is set to launch a US$300 million master plan which it seeks to implement to expand and mordernise the facility in line with international trade expo standards.

The launch is set for Wednesday evening at a local hotel where the Ministry of Industry and Commerce will be hosting a dinner.

This was revealed by the ZITF board chairman Mr Busisa Moyo at a welcoming cocktail held on Tuesday evening.

Mr Moyo further revealed more details on the vision on Wednesday morning while giving his welcoming remarks at the ongoing Business Conference.

“The ZITF Company is this year celebrating 64 years. However, you will know that we have the show grounds which were used for showcasing since 1899. This year, the showgrounds will be celebrating 125 years. To celebrate this event, we will launch the Eco-Park Future Vision master plan that we have for the more than 60-acre piece of land

“The US$300 million master plan has already seen one investor taking up one of the facilities. Government through the cabinet have also approved the plan and God willing we wish to implement the vision in the coming years” said Mr Moyo.

According to a brief snippet of the master plan, the ZITF Company seeks to construct a Convention centre, hotels, sports precinct, retail shopping centre, themed park, ZITF house as well as a parkade amongst other facilities.

@nyeve14