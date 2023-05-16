ZPCS embarks on verification to determine amnesty beneficiaries

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services is still in the process of embarking on a meticulous verification process to determine beneficiaries of the recently granted Presidential amnesty.

A clemency Order No. 1 of 2023 was gazetted on 12 May 2023 where President Mnangagwa in terms of section 112(1) (a) and (d) of the constitution of Zimbabwe exercised his prerogative of mercy to release some offenders from prison.

Following the gazetting of the order, ZPCS National Public Relations Officer Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi revealed that once the verification process was completed they will start releasing inmates.

“The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has embarked on a meticulous process of verifying potential beneficiaries. Once the process is through, inmates shall be released from prison accordingly.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Dr. Emmerson D. Mnangagwa for this noble gesture which undoubtedly shall go a long way in reducing the prison population,” said C/ Supt Khanyezi.

She said while as an organisation they endeavour to support inmates during this exercise, they are calling upon the ZPCS family and society at large to render assistance where necessary to complement this worthwhile cause.

“Amongst other categories, amnesty has been extended to all inmates who are terminally ill, inmates with disability and those serving their sentences at Open Prison.

“In other categories inmates should have served at least one third of their sentences by 18 April 2023. Those serving death sentence and have been in prison for 10 years and above have had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment. Prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and have been in prison for at least 20 years have been pardoned,” said C/Supt Khanyezi.

Meanwhile, prisoners excluded from the proposed amnesty include any prisoner who was previously released on amnesty; any person serving a sentence imposed by Court Martial, any person who has a record of escaping from lawful custody and any inmate convicted of committing any specified offence.

“For the purpose of this amnesty specified offence” includes murder, treason, rape or any sexual offence, carjacking, robbery, public violence, human trafficking, unlawful possession of firearm, contravention of the Electricity Act, contravention of the Postal and Telecommunications Act, any conspiracy, incitement or attempt to commit any of the offences listed above, contravention of the Public Order and Security Act,” said C/ Supt Khanyezi.

