ZRP Bulawayo in big soccer win

Sports Reporter

ZRP Bulawayo FC were this weekend’s biggest winners in the Southern Region Women’s Division One Soccer League matches, when they beat struggling Street Set 8-0 away from home.

Street Set boss Lee Mangena believes it’s not time to panic as he is rebuilding after losing several players to other clubs.

THE loss to ZRP meant that Street Set remain winless and goalless and rooted at the bottom of the table. They have conceded 23 goals in their first three matches.

ZRP will be happy with how much of an effect it could have to their season, as it was their first victory of the season.

Loxion Vipers continued with their winning form after they managed to register a convincing 2-0 victory, away from home against Las Palmas.

The victory sees them stay at the top of the standings on superior goal difference as Highlanders Royals are piling pressure on them.

The Royals themselves, will be proud of their recent result as they went and dismissed New Orleans 5-0 away from home.

They also remain unbeaten going into the fourth-round matches, this coming weekend.

Ubuntu Queens, also maintained their unbeaten start as they won 2-0 away to Western Rangers. The victory left them level on seven points with leaders Loxion Vipers and second placed Highlanders Royals. They are separated from the top two sides by goal difference.

Lobengula Queens lost their first match of the season 1-0 against Black Boots at home. In a contrasting situation, this was Black Boots’ first victory of the season.

Weekend Results:

Streetset 8-0 ZRP Bulawayo, New Orleans 0-5 Highlanders Royals, Lobengula City Queens 0-1 Blackboots, Las Palmas 0-2 Loxion Vipers, Western Rangers 0-2 Ubuntu Queens