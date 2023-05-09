ZTA signs collaboration MoU with eSwatini

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority continued on its drive to strengthen its tourism promotion in the African continent through the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with

Eswatini Tourism Authority at the ongoing Africa Travel Indaba in Durban, South Africa.

The MOU is intended to establish a legal framework for the advancement of institutional and business cooperation between the two parties.

The two Tourism Authorities will facilitate joint marketing of tourism products and the creation of promotional campaigns to boost domestic, regional, and international tourism, amongst other initiatives.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Environment Climate Tourism and Hospitality Industry Hon Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu and his Eswatini Counterpart, Minister of Tourism were present at the signing ceremony whilst the Eswatini Tourism Permanent Secretary, Khangeziwe Mabuza was also present.