Bigfish to lose stolen wealth

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Jul 23, 2017 | 1681 views

No-Corruption

Harare Bureau
Government is introducing substantive salary caps for heads of public entities, and those who breach them will be prosecuted.

The State will also seize assets and wealth amassed from looting public funds. The Public Entities Corporate Governance Bill – gazetted on Friday – requires heads of parastatals, State enterprises and local authorities to sign performance contracts with Government.

The Bill assigns line ministers the responsibility to monitor the entities, including determining allowances and excludes permanent secretaries from appointment to public boards. It also proposes creation of a Corporate Governance Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet to co-ordinate compliance with the Zimbabwe Corporate Governance and Remuneration Policy Framework.

Further, no one will be allowed to sit on more than two boards concurrently, and board members can only serve two four-year terms. The measures are in line with Government’s grand effort to curb corruption, boost service delivery, improve economic efficiency, growth and stability; and encourage investment.

The Bill “will underline the responsibility of line ministries (those ministries whose minister is responsive for any public entity) to more effectively monitor, supervise and oversee the management operations of public entities to ensure strict compliance by them with the provisions of this Bill, without, however, infringing on the autonomy of public entities.

“It outlines the role and functions of the Corporate Governance Unit within the Office of the President and Cabinet as a centralised advisory, oversight and support system for line ministries with regard to the implementation of the Bill.

“It will introduce some consistency in the conditions of service of members of boards of public entities. In particular, it will require members to enter into performance contracts with the Government and will allow their salaries and allowances to be limited”.

It continues: “Similarly, it will regulate the conditions of service of chief executive officers and other senior staff members of public entities and will allow their remuneration to be limited. It will give effect to the National Code on Corporate Governance Zimbabwe (ZimCode) to the extent that it applies to public entities.”

Clause 12 empowers the responsible minister to structure sitting allowances, out-of-pocket expenses and other payments for board members.

In addition, board members will be required to declare their assets when they are appointed or removed from public entities.

Section 25 (6) reads, “If a person, having entered into a performance contract in terms of this section, contravenes a condition referred to in subsection (3) or any other condition of the contract – (a) notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the enabling instrument of the public entity concerned, the contravention shall be a ground for removing the member from office;

“(b) whether or not the member has been removed from office, the line minister or the public entity concerned may by proceedings in a competent court recover from him or her, as a debt due to the entity -

“(i) the amount or value of any damage or loss suffered by the entity as a result of the contravention; and (ii) the amount or value of any profit or advantage that accrued to him or her or to any other person he or she intended to benefit through the contravention.”

>
Like it? Share it!

Civil servants defrauded

From one room to State House

More Related News
Local authority’s spokesperson, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu Two bodies per grave: BCC approves double burials to tackle grave shortage of space

Local authority’s spokesperson, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu Vusumuzi Dube, Municipal Reporter THE Bulawayo City Council has been approving requests for two bodies to be buried in one...

Amai Grace Mugabe From one room to State House

Amai Grace Mugabe Harare Bureau President Mugabe and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe are “quiet benefactors” who have given sustainable livelihoods to many individuals, a...

APEX council chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander Civil servants defrauded

APEX council chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior Reporter LOAN sharks are deducting money from civil servants salaries through the Salary Services...

Vice-President Mphoko VP Mphoko slams Command Approach

Vice-President Mphoko Harare Bureau Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko has expressed reservations on “planned” economic turnaround under the “Command” banner, saying...

  • Nitram2

    Too late legislation meant to window-dress the situation at election time. The public knows it will not work. Cuthbert Dube and his team are still roaming around with impunity. The old law does not allow what Dube did running a payroll separate from the rest of staff for his accompanying thieves. If they are made to return the money to PSMAS then we will know government is serious about this new legislation!

  • The Observer

    Is this true, taking cognizance that ZANU through away the Leadership Code to enhance and facilitate the methods of corrupt behaviours? Who among the political leaders is ‘clean’ with the capacity to endorse and effectively legislate and implement such a pipe dream to control this rotten system? May be in the next generations…not this filthy current generation!

  • chrogic

    There is always embezzlements of state funds left right and centre the gvt will never be serious all talk and talk no action