Cattle breeders urged to be up to date with trends

Dumisani Nsingo and Dickson Mangena, Farming Reporters

LIVESTOCK farmers have called for the need to constantly get updated information on new breeding trends to ensure that they improve production.

The call was made after a cattle breeding workshop conducted in Bulawayo which was meant to impart to farmers the requisite knowledge to improve on production and management of their animals.

The two-day workshop was organised by Caman Brahmas in conjunction with South African R10 Brahmans under the auspices of the Zimbabwe Brahman Breeders Society.

It attracted some of South Africa’s reputable livestock specialists Dr Jaypie Jackson and Mr Liewellyn Labuschagne.

Mr Mcebisi Ndlovu of Caman Brahmans from Esigodini in Matabeleland South Province said the cattle breeding workshop was an insight to farmers especially those from Matabeleland region whose climatic conditions best suits livestock production.

“The workshop focused on the science of cattle breeding with emphasis on reproduction. It is important that a cow should reproduce every 12 to 14 months. A good operation is whereby a cow would give a farmer a calf every 12 to 14 months. In terms of cattle breeding this is defined as inter-calving period.

‘‘Defined as the number of days counted when a cow gives birth to its first calf and when it subsequently gives birth to the second calf.

“Matabeleland is a natural cattle country with its sweet veldt and low, rainfall which are the conditions favourable to cattle breeding. Cattle in Matabeleland are like tobacco and cotton which is a cash cow in other regions.

‘‘However, the sad thing is that farmers are not taking cattle breeding commercially. This workshop was meant to equip farmers to commercialise cattle production,” said Mr Ndlovu. The region of Matabeleland is characterised by low rainfall than provinces such as Mashonaland.

The land is also less fertile than other provinces, as commercial crops cannot be grown and rural farmers usually cannot produce enough maize to feed their families.

One of the participants, Mr Garikai Chigavazira said: “The workshop provided me with a platform to learn much about cattle rearing even though I am not yet a pure pedigree breeder but I now know how to select a good bull for my herd.”

Zimbabwe Brahman Breeders Society president Mr Dick Ondendal said their aim was to enlighten farmers on selecting good breeds.

“We are happy with the turn out of the farmers as that shows that they want to grow and upgrade their beef business. We are hoping that it would be bigger the next time as we have realised that more farmers are interested in the workshops,” said Mr Ondendal.

Plans are underway to conduct the workshop annually.