Churches face council eviction

A DOZEN of churches including the United Family International Church led by Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and Eagle Life led by Prophet Dr Blessing Chiza that have found sanctuary in Bulawayo’s industrial areas will soon be moved out to pave way for investors interested in the manufacturing sector.

A number of popular and growing churches had invaded the city’s industrial areas, taking advantage of closed companies to set bases in warehouses and factories. The warehouses are said to be cheap in rentals compared to buildings in the city centre and can also accommodate large numbers of congregants. Dr Chiza’s Eagle Life hosts thousands of congregants at an industrial building near Ross Camp.

Another popular church that has also found home in the industries is United Family International Church along Josiah Chinamano Road and 15th Avenue in Belmont which took over one of the biggest textile companies, Textile Mills. Nearby is the River of Life Church led by the charismatic Bulawayo Prophet Bothwell Phiri which took over the premises which were once used by Teak Africa Timber. River of Life also has another premise at the Kelvin industrial area.

Other churches that are running from the city’s industrial areas include Revelation Church of God at Kelvin industrial area which took over the premises of a wholesaler, Goveya Enterprises and Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG).

In an interview, Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, said the lease agreements that exist between property owners in the industrial areas and the council state that when need arises the premises must be made available for industrial purposes.

“There are quite a number of properties that were leased to churches. There is a clause in the lease agreement that specifies that these industrial firms must be made available when such a situation comes up. This is another option that the council has to counter the demand of industrial stands instead of servicing new ones,” said Mr Dube.

Mr Dube said this after a BCC 2016 report noted that the council was receiving several enquires on investment opportunities particularly in the services sector but there was a serious shortage of serviced industrial stands to meet demand. He said while property owners were free to lease out their properties, they must also do so to companies who are into manufacturing as the area was specifically earmarked as an industrial site.

The conversions of factories to churches once sparked outrage from the then Governor and Resident Minister for Bulawayo Cde Cain Mathema as well as Bulawayo Mayor then Thaba Moyo and the Bulawayo United Residents Association (Bura).

Apart from chucking out churches, Mr Dube said the local authority might also consider repossessing stands which have not been developed.

“Some people own land that they are not developing and for us, repossessing those stands is another option for the local authority.”

Mr Dube revealed that there was an area that was developed by Old Mutual in Mzilikazi as an industrial space but so far there have not been any takers as no development has taken place. Some estate agents that manage the properties said they were forced to consider renting out the factories to churches since there were no takers from those in business.

In 2014, management of John Pocock & Company, said initially they did not want to rent out properties to churches but after discussions with the owners of the buildings they had to opt for the churches because some of them had gone for years without tenants.

“We have, however, leased the property to the church on a short period because we believe the industry is going to recover soon and re-occupy the premises,” said the management.

Meanwhile, Mr Dube revealed that the council was having problems in recruiting experienced and skilled manpower to drive housing projects. According to the end of year report, development of housing estates in the city was affected by lack of experienced staff to carry out major designs and inadequate manpower and equipment to carry out servicing of new sites and at the same time do maintenance work.

“We are three months behind in salary payments and there is an embargo from Government relating to the recruitment of workers. At the moment we cannot recruit skilled people to fill in certain areas as we cannot afford to pay the workers we have,” he said, adding that there are a lot of areas where they need to recruit.

He, however, said the local authority would employ in critical areas that cannot be ignored. Last year, the local authority commenced servicing of 866 Luveve 5 stands which is still ongoing while servicing of 169 Mahatshula North stands was completed.

The council also awarded tenders for servicing of 495 Magwegwe North stands. Ongoing council projects include servicing of 360 Emganwini stands and 47 Tshabalala stands with roads, water and sewer system while a tender has been awarded for the servicing of 390 Magwegwe West stands.

The council also completed servicing of 670 Mahatshula East stands with roads, water and a sewer system.