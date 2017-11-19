Editorial comment: ZDF commended for guaranteeing peace

ZIMBABWEANS from all walks of life have to be commended for remaining calm and going about their usual business, taking heed of calls from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

The ZDF announced last week that it was moving in to weed out of Zanu-PF criminal elements surrounding President Mugabe which were engaged in activities meant to destabilise the Government. The move came following warnings by ZDF Commander General Constatino Chiwenga last Monday that the ongoing purges in Zanu-PF were a result of counter-revolutionary infiltrators who wanted to destroy the ruling party from within.

Speaking on behalf of ZDF, Major-General Sibusiso Moyo, in a statement aired on national television assured Zimbabweans that the ZDF had not staged a coup and President Mugabe and his family were safe. He called on Zimbabweans to remain calm and limit unnecessary movements but encouraged those who are employed or running essential business in city centres to continue with their usual activities.

“Firstly, we wish to assure the nation that His Excellency, The President, of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde R G Mugabe and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed. We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice. As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy.”

He added; “Our wish is that you enjoy your rights and freedoms and that we return our country to a dispensation that allows for investment, development and prosperity that we all fought for and for which many of our citizens paid the supreme sacrifice.”

Maj-Gen Moyo also urged political parties to discourage their members from engaging in violent behaviour. We note that the plea did not fall on deaf ears, as Zimbabweans have been doing just that with children going to school as usual, businesses open and all Government departments and public as well as private institutions open for business.

We also note wise counsel which we believe is not directed at the youths only, but everyone in general when Maj-Gen Moyo warned the country’s youth against being enticed “with dirty coins of silver” and remain committed to the values and ethos of the nation as they are owners of the country’s future.

Furthermore, he called on churches and religious organisations to pray for the country and preach the gospel of love, peace, unity and development.

“To both our people and the world beyond our borders: We wish to make it abundantly clear that this is not a military takeover of Government. What the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is doing is to pacify a degenerating political, social and economic situation in our country which if not addressed may result in violent conflict,” said Maj-Gen Moyo.

Maj-Gen Moyo also called on traditional leaders, “as the custodians of our culture, customs, traditions and heritage” to provide leadership and direction to their communities for the sake of unity and development in the country.

Legal experts have commended the ZDF for its political stabilisation intervention, which they say, was done in the spirit of national interest and security. In addition, the legal experts said the intervention was done in accordance with the dictates and tenets of the Constitution and in respect of Sadc and AU security protocols. They also applauded the fact that the intervention was done in a way that prevented bloodshed, promotes peace and national development.

A Harare lawyer Mr Tendai Toto said the military acted within the confines of their defined obligations under the country’s Constitution in particular Section 212 of the Constitution. The section provides for the constitutional function of the ZDF to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security and interests and its territorial integrity and to uphold the Constitution.

“It is from these provisions that the ZDF has invoked military constitutionalism in a positive and non-abusive manner,” said Mr Toto. He said the status quo emanated from an imminent threat to national security, further social and economic harm to the people of Zimbabwe.

“It is the function of the ZDF to protect the threatened interests of security and the interests of the people of Zimbabwe in general. That said, the impugned threats compelled the ZDF to take corrective measures to pursue and promote the steady progression, peace and the stability of the country.

Thus, is the positive employment of military constitutionalism.”

He also pointed out that the ZDF did not deploy the defence forces to dislodge the elected President from political and civil power.

In addition, political parties and human rights organisations last week hailed the ZDF for guaranteeing the safety of the people.