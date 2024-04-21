COMMENT: Bulawayo welcomes premier trade jamboree to town

THIS week Bulawayo plays host to the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). It is that time of the year when the city bursts into life and feels special.

On Tuesday the ZITF will roar into life, awakening a multi-sectoral economic and social vibrancy in the City of Kings and Queens.

The trade fair will run under a revised theme: “Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade,” which was changed and expanded from the initial, “Innovation: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade.”

The shift, as explained by the company, highlights a deeper understanding of the symbiotic relationship between innovation and entrepreneurship in driving economic advancement.

Innovation and entrepreneurship are indeed two sides of the same coin, each indispensable in charting the course towards sustainable development and prosperity.

By recognising their interplay, the ZITF company not only underscores the importance of fostering a culture of innovation but also acknowledges the critical role of entrepreneurial spirit in translating innovative ideas into tangible economic outcomes.

This nuanced adjustment in the exhibition theme sends a powerful message to participants and stakeholders alike.

It underscores the need for collaborative efforts in harnessing innovation to fuel industrialisation and trade, thereby paving the way for inclusive growth and progress. Moreover, it underscores the importance of fostering an ecosystem that nurtures both innovation and entrepreneurship, ensuring that they thrive hand-in-hand.

The 2024 trade fair will be officially opened by Kenyan President William Ruto and preparations have been ongoing.

In weeks past, residents and passersby with an eye for detail could not miss the hive of activity as the city fathers prepared to host the country’s premier trade showcase and welcome visitors from far and wide.

The participating companies have caught the frenzy too. They have been busy fixing their stands and making them exquisite with ethereal designs to attract the attention of those who will have the opportunity to grace the event.

The city’s hotels, lodges, guest houses and even enterprising residents have provided accommodation to the visitors with a number of them confirming bursting at the seams with excess business.

Tuesday will mark its beginning while the curtain comes down on it on Saturday marking a memorable week of business and enjoyment to the City of Bulawayo.

The weather too, has been good. For international visitors who wish to see the African sun, Bulawayo is the place to be. The weather forecast for the week is showing signs of it being sunny throughout the week.

Related Stories: ZITF 2024 theme broadened

ZITF therefore is the place where the whole world will converge to have a convergence of business ideas. It is not just a calendar event slotted in the first quarter of every year, it is a time to explore business opportunities, learn new things and meet new markets while retaining the old ones through improving services.

It is that time of year again when there is a promising convergence of ideas, innovation and opportunity and when Bulawayo and Zimbabwe showcase the rich tapestry of craftsmanship and ingenuity.

The bustling noise, the smell of paint and the different branded cars that go in and out of the Exhibition Centre that stands tall and proud, ready to host the myriad displays and exhibits that would define this year’s ZITF tell a tale of excitement.

Inside, the halls buzzed with excitement as exhibitors put the finishing touches on their displays — from cutting-edge technology to handmade crafts, each booth tells a story of innovation and enterprise.

As has become the norm, the trade showcase attracts faces from every corner of the globe — entrepreneurs seeking new markets, investors scouting for opportunities and curious minds eager to explore the treasures that Bulawayo has to offer.

We hope that the cordial embrace of the city will welcome them all, inviting them to experience the magic of Zimbabwean hospitality.

Bulawayo in the week ahead will therefore become a melting pot of ideas and inspiration with workshops and seminars expected to spark lively debates while networking events forge new connections that would shape the future of trade and industry in Zimbabwe and beyond.

But amid the hustle and bustle of business, it is important to remind both locals and visitors that they should do everything within the parameters of the country’s laws.

And as with all gatherings of that nature, malcontents are bound to be there but like always, we expect our law enforcement agents to be equal to the task. The safety and security of visitors, locals and children should be every stakeholder’s concern.

We hope by the end of the week Bulawayo will be looking towards the future with hope and optimism feeling proud and having welcomed visitors with open hearts and minds as well as fostering a spirit of inclusivity.