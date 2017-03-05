Hwange Colliery to retrench workers

Fairness Moyana, Hwange Correspondent
COALMINER Hwange Colliery Company Limited has come up with a voluntary retrenchment proposal in an effort to cut its workforce after last year’s moves to lay off 1 000 workers were blocked by the Government.

The company last year wanted to cuts its 2 400 workface by almost half but that was stopped by the Government and instead ordered the mining entity to cut working hours to two weeks per month.

The measure, however, has not brought any relief to Hwange resulting in management launching another bid to trim its workforce, this time through a call for voluntary retrenchments.

In a letter to workers, a copy which Sunday Business managed to get, HCCL managing director Engineer Thomas Makore (pictured)said those who would take up the offer will receive notice of three months basic pay, service pay of one month salary for every two years of service, severance pay of six months basic pay and relocation allowance of one month salary.

In addition, Eng Makore said those that are staying in company houses would be allowed to stay for three months from the date of retrenchment.

“The following are the specific conditions which are the scheme is voluntary and being offered by the company, it applies to all employees across the board, each interested employee must submit a written application which will be individually responded to detailing specifics. Those staying in company houses or compounds will be allowed to stay during and up to a maximum period of three months’ notice from date of retrenchment. All statutory payments will be honoured as per statutes,” read part of the letter dated 20 February 2017.

Eng Makore, in the letter said employment costs were not in sync with the plummeting production levels the company was recording.

“As a company our operations continue to be impacted negatively by the different factors that include limited working capital, aged plant and equipment, huge employee costs and a depressed macro-economic environment. All having been considered and some mitigating factors already adopted and implemented, it is clear that the company cannot continue operating at the current employment levels. Consequently it is necessary to drastically reduce the number of employees across HCCL,” said Eng Makore.

He said the exercise would apply to all levels of employees although management reserved the right to accept or refuse request submitted while if it fails to get the sufficient numbers through the exercise, other measures would be used.

“As the company is going through very difficult times should we fail to get sufficient numbers through Voluntary Retrenchment, other measures may be adopted,” he added.

The deadline for the submission of the applications to the company’s human resources manager for those interested was on Friday 3 March. He said the company was finalising the scheme of arrangement to facilitate the payment of salary arrears and retrenchment packages.

The company recently received $111,5 million in Treasury Bills, part of which would go towards addressing its huge debt of $350 million including the 36 months salaries arrears. The company retrenched 800 workers two years ago but was yet to pay them exit packages.

The mining entity has put in place interventions to help recover, chief among them resuscitation of coke exports to regional markets which was the company’s lifeline. Management said the company was running at very low capacity owing to limited working capital, aged plant and equipment, huge employee costs and a depressed macro-economic environment. The company seeks to realign its production capacity with its human resources by letting go about 1 200 workers.

 

  • ComradeD

    This Makore guy just needs to be fired just like Nyashanu at Diamond. He is lucky to be related to Chidhakwa and that’s what saves him. The man is clueless. Mr Reporter please follow this for the nation to appreciate. There are workers in Hwange who were retrenched in 2012 and are still suffering unpaid since then and if he says 3 MONTHS WERE WILL PEOPLE GO WITHOUT MONEY? He is creating another Kamative situation this guy. The challenge is that he has no strategy to increase production volumes. He will remove everyone until he remains alone with Chidhakwa but nothing will change. He must be discussing on how he is going to increase production volumes instead of making innocent people suffer. Production volumes have plummeted from 200,000t to 30,000t since he joined 3yrs back but why is he allowed to continue destroying just because he is a brother in law to Chidhakwa or because the President is too old to follow these things. Is he an Agent of the Opposition sent to destroy the economy. Why was he given A job from South Africa is he a Mecenary or what. Chidhakwa lied sometime through this paper that he had disposed of 1000 houses to the workers can he show us which houses? Lier! The best way forward is sell all the houses to all the workers you will realise that can reduce the Liability of $350M by a very big margin and let the owners of the houses pay for services for cash to HCCL helping it to generate cash for operations but at this rate the $111,5 M will sink without any value addition to production wait and see. We want to hear this Fool talking about how to improve on production than targeting workers only. Chidhakwa be consistent and stop your Nepotism yu have destroyed the mining Industry by that. Very soon the Country will be in darkness due to no coal and yet there is plenty below the ground. Overt Mpofu is corrupt but could perform much better than you Chidhakwa.

    • Comrade K

      Thanks Comrade D but really why doesn’t the Gorvenment act on this guy. Do we still have a Parliament or Gorvenment in this Country when people can be abused and harassed by somebody who was hiding in South Africa for years only to be called back to mess up because he is related to the Minister of Mines this is unacceptable. I promise you Chidhakwa is looting from Hwange Colliery through this NOVICE Thomas Makore. He never talks about anything else in the papers except CREATING UNEMPLOYMENT. Where did he come from this guy. Can he run a mine. What is his qualifications. What was he doing in South Africa. Were there no qualified people in Zim. What good has he done since he came 3 yrs back?
      Please Parliament of Zimbabwe can you investigate this gentlemen here before he closes Hwange and run away?