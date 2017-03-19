Hwange targets older staffers for compulsory retrenchment

Hwange colliery

Fairness Moyana, Hwange Correspondent
MANAGEMENT at Hwange Colliery Company is now reportedly targeting workers aged above 50 for compulsory retrenchment after there were no takers for its voluntary retrenchment call.

The company last month, came up with a voluntary retrenchment proposal in an effort to cut its workforce after last year’s moves to lay off 1 000 workers were blocked by the Government.

The company last year wanted to cut its 2 400 workface by almost half but that was stopped by the Government and instead ordered to cut working hours to two weeks per month.

However, sources at the mining company said no worker came forward to volunteer for the package by 20 February, which was the deadline.

The workers were reportedly not keen to take up the offer as many were doubting if the company had the ability to pay out the said packages.

The company is yet to pay exit packages to the 800 workers it retrenched in 2014.

According to the latest retrenchment offer, the company was to pay notice of three months basic pay, service pay of one month salary for every two years of service, severance pay of six months basic pay and relocation allowance of one month salary.

In addition those that are staying in company houses would be allowed to stay for three months from the date of retrenchment

But after the expiry of the deadline, it is reported that management wanted to extend it but noticed that it could again hit another dead end and has now reportedly told workers that those who are 50 years and above will now be targeted for compulsory retrenchment.

“The Human Resources office has told us that soon those who are 50 years and above will be retrenched. It will be more like retiring them since the company is saying they would have almost reached the retirement age,” said a worker who declined to be named.

Sources said company officials have been going around departments trying to persuade workers to come up for retrenchment.

“In a bid to motivate employees especially of pensionable age to take up the package there were a series of awareness meetings with three having been held on Wednesday in No 1, 2 and 3 to address concerns that workers may have.

However, workers still do not want to take up the offer,” another worker said.

Company managing director Engineer Thomas Makore could not be drawn to reveal the response of the scheme from workers arguing that it was still premature for him to comment on the matter.

“I cannot comment at the moment until the process is complete as it deals with people’s lives. They need time to make decisions so let’s just wait until the process is concluded,” he said.

Eng Makore is on record as saying the company was running at low capacity owing to limited working capital, aged plant and equipment, huge employee costs and a depressed macro-economic environment.

 

  • C.Mambo

    Why does the Government skirt around this Makore chap. He is the problem. Can we follow his performance record since he joined Hwange in June 2014. He has achieved nothing at all besides removing people. There is plenty coal in the ground and the market is huge but this is purely a people’s issue caused by Him Thomas because he cannot manage. Just recently he bought himself a Land cruiser at $150,000,00 and a Fortuner for his Legal Manager for almost a similar price but he claims not to have money and cutting cost can we term that serious. He must focus on production and not making other people suffer. He was not hired from South Africa to come and retrench people in Zimbabwe but to turn around fortunes of the Company but now his Contract is almost expiring without achieving anything besides looting from the Company. ZanuPf has been destroyed in Matebeleland region because of Makore and it appears Minister Chidhakwa is happy to see the region go down because he not from Matebeleland. Minister Obert Mpofu stopped 500 workers from being fired after a strike because he was concerned but Chidhakwa doesn’t care because he is not affected.
    Please President Mugabe can you intervene THERE IS A LOT OF SABOTAGE TAKING PLACE MEANT TO AFFECT THE ENERGY SECTOR, TOBACCO AND PERFORMANCE OF THE PARTY IN THE NEXT ELECTION. PLEASE SEND A DELEGATION TO DEAL WITH THIS BEFORE THE COMPANY CLOSES AND THEN YOU ARE ACCUSED. THOMAS HAS NO CAPACITY TO TURN AROUND HE HAS BEEN TESTED FOR 3 YEARS AND FAILED PLEASE PLEASE PRESIDENT DO SOMETHING.

    • S.Gumbo

      You are very correct Comrade Mambo because people with solutions for Hwange Colliery are the Hwange Colliery trained old timers. Reflect on what happened when the Mutezo Board of Directors went in 2004 with Dzinomwa, they fired all the Hwange trained experienced team and things collapsed just like now but when Savanhu Board and Fred Moyo went in they rehired most old timers and they turned around the operation from 2010 & 2012 was their best when they achieved 3,000,000 tonnes until Mutamangira Board went in and chased away Fred then brought their worst CEO called Makore. Makore has since made the same mistake made by Dzinomwa and team of firing the Hwange trained Managers and history has repeated itself. What is required is revisiting the fomular but with Fred Moyo leading as a CEO u will be suprised that operation will get back on its feet in no time because Fred knows the people with knowledge and experience to fix Hwange. You can invest as much money as you wish in Hwange Colliery but with the current Management team led by Thomas Makore it will just be a waste of time. Chidhakwa wants to be in forefront but he is not skilled in mining hence how can he come up with solutions for Hwange Mining Giant. All he is doing is to take advantage of the inexperienced Thomas to loot the little money the mine is generating at the moment. Chidhakwa please let people with knowledge lead the way because you are clueless when it comes to mining. We all know that you are related to Thomas Makore but dont protect him to this extent your combination cannot solve Hwange Colliery challenges. Your has tried and failed now for 3 years do u still have hope for a miracle. There are no miracles in mining but you just have to know what to do before you waste money.