JUST IN: Man murders brother for refusing to accompany him

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 20-YEAR-OLD Gwanda man stoned his elder brother to death for refusing to accompany him to town.

Londani Sibanda of Copthal Block in Collen Bawn area was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate Miss Nomagugu Ncube facing allegations of murdering 26-year-old Sandiso Sibanda last week.

Londani was remanded in custody to 25 October. Prosecuting, Mr Takunda Mafudze said Londani attacked his brother on 3 October and he died five days later while admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

“Londani was at home with his brother Sandiso Sibanda on 3 October and he asked him to accompany him to the Gwanda CBD to run some errands. Sandiso refused and a misunderstanding ensued. Londani retrieved a stone and struck his brother on the head several times leaving him severely injured before fleeing the scene. Sandiso was rushed to Mpilo Hospital where he died on 8 October. The matter was reported to the police and Londani was arrested on the following day,” said Mr Mafudze.

Meanwhile, a man from Esigodini has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment after he raped his 12-year-old neighbour twice at knife point. Shepherd Maseko (23) of Sweith Village in Mbalabala further threatened to stab the juvenile and burn down her parents’ home if she reported the matter. Maseko pleaded not guilty to rape charges when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

He was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment of which four years were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. In passing his sentence Mr Dzira rebuked Maseko for destroying the future of the juvenile.

“You committed a serious offence. You didn’t only violate this girl but you held a knife at her and threatened to stab her. I can only imagine the trauma that you caused her. It’s not easy for an adult to have a knife pointed at them, what more a 12-year-old child. You deserve a deterrent sentence that will serve as a lesson for like- minded people who victimise juveniles and destroy their future,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Pernson Chekeya said Maseko raped the juvenile in April after he met on her way to fetch water.

@DubeMatutu