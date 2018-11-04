Letters to the editor: Bring Prof Moyo to justice

Editor — As EFF Zimbabwe, we are worried that corruption charges levelled against former Minister Prof Jonathan Moyo are not taken seriously.

We are calling on the ZRP, Zacc, the Special Anti-Corruption Unit set by the President to prioritise the charges levelled against Moyo.

This case must not take long because Prof Moyo confessed to looting funds meant for manpower development.

ZACC provided its evidence on all their investigations, why is ZRP failing to arrest Moyo so that he is brought back home to answer to these charges. ZRP can leverage on Interpol; we need action without delay.

We are shocked that we only thought that Prof Moyo siphoned only $400 000 but recent reports suggest that he looted more than $3 million.

There are reports the $3 million could have been taken from the fund in suspicious circumstances. We have written letters to ZRP, the Special Anti-Corruption Unit and the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

We need action. As an organisation, we will fight until Prof Moyo faces justice and returns the loot. We are tired of people taking advantage of the poor.

We are calling all political parties in the country and civil society, including our freedom fighters, to support us in this effort to make sure that the looted funds are returned and the culprits are arrested.

We also need Moyo’s crew to face the music. It is now time for Zimbabwe to recover what was stolen from us. Let us remember that Zimdef funds are meant to support students at tertiary institutions.

The Zanu-PF Youth League, then led by Kudzanai Chipanga, was also a big beneficiary of Zimdef funds. We are also told that auditors unearthed questionable procurement of some properties by Zimdef.

The auditors were also reportedly interested in knowing how Zimdef monies were spent on the Science, Technology,

Engineering and Mathematics programmes.

These monies we need to recover without fail and without delay.

Innocent Ndibali,

Zim EFF Media Relations.