Man (31) missing

Nokukhanya Moyo

A 31-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been missing since 22 August.

Mr Brighton Chawapiwa Nyanhete of North End, Bulawayo was last seen after attending a church meeting in Pumula South.

His father, Mr Clever Nyanhete said Brighton has not been seen since then.

“He used to attend Gifford and he finished his A-level in 2004 and he was known for swimming. He once represented Zimbabwe in South Africa,” said Mr Nyanhete.

Anyone who has seen him must report to the Bulawayo Central Police Station or contact Mr Nyanhete on 0773358837.