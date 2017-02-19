Mat’land poor pass rates raising concern

Mrs Boithatelo Mnguni

Mrs Boithatelo Mnguni

Nqobile Tshili, Sunday News Correspondent
CONCERNS have been raised over poor Ordinary Level pass rates obtained by schools from Matabeleland region with Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces coming at the bottom nationally.

Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec), early this month, released the 2016 O-level results, that also showed which provinces performed well in the examinations.

Although southern region’s Masvingo and Midlands provinces came first and fourth respectively with pass rates of 31,12 percent and 29,97 percent, concerns have been raised over poor pass rates by schools in the Matabeleland region.

Matabeleland North sits at the bottom with a 22,7 percent pass rate, while Bulawayo came eighth with a 25,29 percent pass rate.

Matabeleland South came sixth scoring a 26,44 percent pass.

In 2015, Bulawayo was at the bottom recording 25,07 percent while Matabeleland South was eighth with 25,33 percent.

Educators and analysts have said the issue of pass rates should be a concern for both parents and schools.

Bulawayo acting provincial education director Mrs Ollicah Fikelephi Kaira said she was worried that a metropolitan province was sitting on a lowly position eight.

“We’re not happy to sit on position eight as a province, a metropolitan one for that matter. We wish we could be number one, the pole position like we are at Grade Seven. At Grade Seven we are doing well. We don’t compare with other provinces, mostly we are usually pole positions quantitatively. We don’t know what happens along the line when our children get to secondary school because one would expect that the good results attained at Grade Seven must carry us across,” Mrs Kaira said.

She said the province needed to start strategising on how schools that were producing good results can assist those with poor results.

“We have a lot of work to do. We need to strategise, we need to come aboard as teachers and heads and the larger community and the media as the national mouthpiece assisting us in that regard,” she said.

Mrs Kaira said the province has partnered with Bulawayo Polytechnic College to teach commercial students, in a similar programme they do with National University of Science and Technology in teaching science subjects.

Matabeleland North PED Mrs Boithatelo Mnguni could not be drawn to comment on the results saying the province is yet to analyse them.

Researcher and director of Public Policy Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRIZ) Dr Samukele Hadebe said poverty among other things was also contributing to poor pass rates in the region.

“The issue of poverty, the provinces that you are referring to have the highest rate of HIV infections, highest rates of cancer and those are the diseases associated with poverty. So you don’t expect someone from a poor background, who is starving, to perform well.

“The performance in education cannot be isolated to one issue but when we address it we should start with the school environment,” said Dr Hadebe.

He said long distances and teachers’ attitudes should also be considered as contributing factors in the issue of pass rates.

Dr Hadebe said schools should have a culture of succeeding and teachers should be worried if they produce low pass rates every year.

  • The Observer

    There is to assess the factors that contribute to low pass rate which include the following; attitudes of teachers, heads of schools, pupils and their parents, the support from the government, provision of resources (quality of teachers and teaching materials). Issues of concern include the quality of infrastructure. There are a number of schools that have no classrooms, for example, Fudu secondary school, we do not know whether there is MP, District administrator, governor and teachers who understand local language? Are the politicians from this region? Is the DA from this region? Is the Provincial Education Director from this province? Is the recruitment of teachers professionally done or there is a hidden agenda to deliberately fail pupils? Is the community satisfied with deployment of teachers and heads of schools?I’m sure answers to these questions will provide the starting point in making effective assessment that will provide acceptable recommendations towards positive implementable strategies.

    • Ras Makate (Mutunhu une Mago)

      Very good points and questions you have posted here mate, and I hope that someone high up here in Byo is reading and taking note of this. I am painfully reminded of a teacher-less (or was it a one teacher) school near Hwange last year, and I asked on this platform where the hell the DEO / PED / and relevant PSC officers were for such a situation to be allowed. Professionally I am on the peripheries of the Ministry of Primary & Secondary Educatin here in Byo, and my wife is a high school teacher, so I am reasonably well informed about some developments, or otherwise, within the metro. I believe that what’s happening here in the metro is more or less the same thing happening in both Matland provinces. You can honestly be assured that all the officials concerned are 100% local guys, from the most junior to the highest. There is a certain level of inefficiency compounded by rampart corruption within the PSC, or is it CSC, who now handle teacher recruitment and deployment; inefficiency in that right now scores of STEM and special education teachers activated/ authorised by Harare have not yet been allowed to take up their places and start teaching, no reasons offered for this either. I checked with MashWest and was informed that this same batch of teachers is already at work. Corruption in that while these highly qualified educators are stuck at home there are some “teachers” with dubious qualifications being quietly fitted into schools by a certain highly placed PSC staffing officer, it is whispered that they have paid him for placements. The delay in letting these teachers take up their posts is unexplained, but one can accurately speculate especially as other provinces have already put them to work, and an outgoing high ranking education officer frankly cautioned the new teachers to watch out and closely monitor their submitted paperwork because the named PSC staffing officer is known to destroy papers then substitute with those who had paid him well. My teacher wife is a local girl, and she has to use her maiden name to avoid being shut out of the system as often happens. That’s a microcosm of some of the reasons contributing to the lowered pass rates