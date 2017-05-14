MP Sibanda in hair bill trouble

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, May 14, 2017

Nokukhanya Moyo, Sunday News Reporter
BULAWAYO Central Member of the National Assembly, Ms Dorcas Sibanda (MDC-T) caused a scene at a salon in the city centre on Monday when she allegedly refused to pay $25 to a hairdresser who had plaited her daughter.

The matter had to be settled after police intervention resulting in Ms Sibanda paying $21. According to the hairdresser, Ms Florence Mamutu (28), the legislator brought her daughter (18) to the salon in the morning to be plaited and she was charged $25 broken down as $20 for labour and $5 for braids. She promised to pay through EcoCash.

“When I was done plaiting her daughter at 2pm she called her mother who took more than an hour to come. When she came she said she did not have the money to pay,” said Ms Mamutu.

Instead of paying the money, Ms Mamutu said the politician started accusing her of detaining her daughter. Ms Sibanda allegedly ordered the hairdresser to come outside of the salon so they could talk in private, to which she refused fearing she would harm her.

“When they were still arguing, Ms Sibanda asked the hairdresser to come outside so that they could talk in private. However, the hairdresser refused and I think that got her angry,” said a woman who works at the same salon.

After Ms Mamutu refused to come out, Ms Sibanda instead went out and came back with two police officers. The worker said the police officers then asked Ms Mamuti to get into Ms Sibanda’s car.

“We couldn`t let her go alone, we accompanied her and when the police said she should get into the car, people who were around said it was dangerous because it was not a police car as it belonged to the legislator and therefore they feared for her safety,” she said.

However, Ms Sibanda is said to have ended up paying $21 through EcoCash after some of the hairdressers ganged against her and the police asking why she was involving the police when she was the one who was wrong.

“Even the police officers were later convinced that she was wrong and she paid the money, we wonder why she wanted to create a scene when she could have just paid instead of courting all that drama,” said the worker.

Asked for a comment, Ms Sibanda said she was angry that the hairdresser had detained her daughter the whole day.

“She had detained my daughter of which it was wrong because in town children get abused by strangers,” she said.

Ms Sibanda said it was also her duty as a legislator to protect people as there have been several cases that have been reported to her of people abusing girls in town.

“At least this happened to my child and I was able to address it because it is against the law to take advantage of children.

People should learn to ask for their money in a correct manner, not to use children,” she said.

On calling the police when she was supposed to just pay and take her daughter, Ms Sibanda said she wanted to teach Ms Mamuti a lesson.

“How was I going to take my daughter to the salon if l couldn`t afford? I wanted to talk to the hairdresser in person so that she will be able to tell her colleagues not to do that to anyone because it is extremely wrong to detain children,” she said.

She said her daughter was not allowed to go for lunch as the hairdresser was afraid she would run away.

  • Gift J Marashe

    And the editor thinks that this is newsworthy?? Yoooo!!

    • PYTHON OF FORT RIXON

      Yes, it’s very newsworthy coz t shows how egocentric a legislator is

      • Luke

        I don’t condone what the MP did but its nothing compared to what Zanupf has done to the whole nation. We’re in poorer state than what Smith left us in. Yet the Ministers drive the latest Germany sedans and of late the American Double cabs 4x4s

        • PYTHON OF FORT RIXON

          Am I the Zanu pf spokesperson? So what do u want me to do about it?

  • citizen

    Next time hairdressers dont Touch That legislator’s daughter

  • Enzo Shumba

    She is a nuisance of an MP

  • PYTHON OF FORT RIXON

    Living up to their word, as demonstrated by Thokozani Khuphe. Their concerns are centred on three factors, money, money and money…. She can’t abuse a poor hairdresser who is working hard to make ends meet, unlike them who make a living thru political propaganda, opportunities and lies…. The old spent rag should be ashamed of itself

  • PYTHON OF FORT RIXON

    Ms D S and like minds just need to stop venting their political failure frustrations on innocent citizens. Whts special about that silly daughter of hers. Like mother like daughter… Mxm

  • Chinedu

    We need better news.

  • Matshalaga

    Shame on you DisHonourable MP for your dishonourable conduct in private. What a bully but the hair dressers stood their. Next she will accuse them of being CIO or Zanu

  • Pastor

    Eish this bully of an MP. How many of your votes have you donated to ZANU PF in just an hour of unnecessary scene. When you lose elections you accuse ZANU PF of rigging elections yet ur rigging yourself out of parliament .

  • Sethule

    Wena Chinedu what better news do you need than that of an MP who abuses an innocent hairdresser and also the police because of an appetite for class which she can’t afford..akachemachema MP through the police and was given 4 dollars discount by the hair dresser. Shame machinja

  • Jabulani

    Ohhh poor MP. I witnessed the scene and it was disgusting as the MP ended up accusing all the hairdressers,the police and even on lookers of being ZANU PF. I even showed her MDC card but she could not none of it accusing me of not supporting her behavior

    • big

      She was very unreasonable. Her argument was far from being plausible. If she wanted her daughter free to go soon after the hairdo, why did she not just pay in advance and leave her being platted? Very silly way to damage her image in public.

  • Ndiweni

    Not surprised by her behavior …look at what happened to MDC MP for Mabvuku James or Jeremiah Maridhadhi or Maridhodhi whatever his funny name..The fish rots from the head

  • Abednico Bhebhe

    Just look straight at picture of 20 seconds and tell me whether you are surprised by her shabeen like behavior not that of an MP.

  • Resident

    Oh no…please feel sorry for my broke MP…she is my neighbor and failing to make ends meet..she is also a beautiful single mother. Please assist her like always do as a good neighbor

  • PYTHON OF FORT RIXON

    And she looks like a shebeen queen or some growth point bar lady wena!!!! Check make-up yacho…….

    • vusumuzi

      As a born-and-bred in Bulawayo person , i take offence to your comment. We are products of such institutions and you do not know why or how these Institutions came to be. Why do you ridicule other citizens like this, without any knowledge about the love of God and of not being judgemental. Who is going to heaven and who is not? Maybe since you paly holy, you thionk its you and your parents only?All Bulawayans , if there were to be a vote , would vote for Shebeens to be legalized , with legislation. Vala umlomo wakho mafikizolo and dwell on the matter , still do not jusge the Lady because you do not know the whole story, except the incomplete/immature reporting these guys are famous for !!!!!.

  • BonzoReChihuta

    You can smell the hand of the dirty CIO from a mile away. Leave us be, times are hard!