Pupil stabs colleague in gambling school

Amanda Ncube and Nozibelo Maphosa

A 17-YEAR-OLD Methodist College pupil in Bulawayo last Friday fatally stabbed his friend in a row over a cellphone prize he had won at a gambling school.

The incident happened when the boys were at school in Makokoba at around 3pm. According to relatives the boys were playing cards when one of them refused to hand over a cellphone, which his friend of the same age had won at a gambling school culminating in a brawl.

In the ensuing scuffle, the boy allegedly produced a knife and attempted to stab his mate but the latter managed to overpower him and snatched the weapon, which he later used to stab the former. It is alleged that the two remained at school playing cards after everyone had knocked off.

“No one knows what really happened but we heard that what triggered the fight is that the now deceased refused to give his friend the phone after he lost a game to him,” said a relative.

Sunday News talked to the deceased’s grandmother who confirmed the death of her grandson.

“I cannot narrate the matter to you because when I arrived at the scene, my grandson was already lying motionless in cold blood in a police coffin,” said the grandmother.

The boy’s father refused to talk to the news crew. Neighbours were still in shock about the tragedy that befell their community.

Efforts to get a comment from the police were fruitless by the time of going to print.