Take heed of President’s call for order on roads — Zanu-PF

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF has appealed to truck, bus and commuter omnibus drivers to be diligent on the roads to avoid unnecessary accidents following a spate of road accidents that have claimed the lives of dozens of people.

Party spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the party was concerned about the number and frequency of accidents that were happening on the country’s roads.

“The recent state of carnage on our roads exemplified by the Rusape and West Nicholson bus disasters in which 47 and 32 people died respectively and a number maimed is a cause of great national concern,” he said.

Cde Moyo said President Mnangagwa has expressed shock and horror at these developments.

“The President sent his condolence message to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He has also called for the discipline, order and acceptable conduct by all concerned,” he added.

Cde Moyo said Zanu-PF was disturbed by the negligence by some road users.

“Bus, truck and commuter omnibus drivers together with their crews must account for these disasters. Drivers overtake at their will, they also go through red robots which is highly unacceptable. The traffic laws must also be revisited and heavy sentences introduced to curb this madness that is currently prevailing,” he said.

Cde Moyo said in towns commuter omnibus drivers are daring to the extent of driving against oncoming traffic and race each other putting the lives of passengers at risk.

“These kombi divers have turned our roads into slaughter and braai avenues by their conduct when they use them. How can they drive on both sides of the roads doing competitions ignoring all road rules and leaving our road users in bewilderment.”

He said passengers should resist boarding commuter omnibus that flout road rules.

“They must refuse to board what is obviously a mobile slaughter house. As Zanu-PF we are calling for action now from the responsible authorities, they must take heed of the President’s call. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,” he said.