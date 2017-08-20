The Waterfront: Perfect holiday hang out

Rumbidzai Mbewe, Sunday Life Correspondent

BULAWAYO entertainment lovers who have always been complaining that they have been starved of leisure spots have a reason to smile following the opening of a new leisure joint, The Bulawayo Waterfront in Hillside.

The spot, which is situated off Old Esigodini Road just after Christian Brothers College (CBC) is a place to marvel with its calming scenery and majestic water features. The spot has been operating for about a year.

Schools have closed, it’s holiday time for the kids and its more work for the parents. However, there is no better way of reducing the workload than taking the kids to an open, refreshing and fun environment to enjoy the holidays.

In an interview, one of the staff at the venue, Brendan Keogh, said what makes the place unique is its proximity to one of Bulawayo’s most beautiful ecosystems overlooking a dam with indigenous flora and fauna.

“The Water Front is a gem right in the heart of Bulawayo. The place was neglected before because of issues involving investment but now it is up and running again. We assure you that when you visit our place you will get refreshed and the atmosphere there will get you relaxed,” he said.

The place is more like an extension of Hillside Dams and it is situated along Impala Road in Hillside. The Water Front is a stunning location in the heart of Bulawayo, very spacious and the water view is to die for. The beautiful view of the dam and the surrounding bush is amazing that you would feel you are not in town.

The Water Front is the one place in Bulawayo that takes you to the wilderness because of its environment. The way nature just combines itself makes you want to listen to the hissing sound of the leaves on the trees while the cool breeze caresses your face and the little birdies make harmonious sounds.

There are many activities for kids and adults that are done at the place. Some of the activities include the zip line and rafting which cost $2 for adults and $1 for the kids. They also have the trampoline for the children and this is for free.

“We are open seven days a week from sunrise till sunset. Activities on weekdays are done by appointments for the purposes of making arrangements,” he said.

Those who want to go there for a braai, they provide braai stands and people are free to bring in their cooler boxes at no fee. The most amazing thing about this place is that even in cold weather; you can cuddle up with a blanket and watch the sun go down.

“We are a self catering venue allowing visitors to bring their own food and refreshments offering braai areas,” he said.

Besides braaing and doing the activities there, the venue is perfect for those getting married. The available space can accommodate those who want to have open air or garden weddings. The deck area which has an amazing view of the dam is ideal for parties and weddings too.

The venue has also been used for community events. In March this year, they hosted Market Day, a fundraising for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). In September they will be hosting the House Spring — Fun day where many activities will be lined up with arts and crafts stalls. Last week, there was a fun day hosted by Mirror Image foundation to raise funds to provide sanitary towels to underprivileged school girls.

@rumbie_mbewe