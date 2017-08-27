Tsvangirai in another pregnancy storm

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 | 4698 views
Ms Nobuhle Marylin Ndiweni

Ms Nobuhle Marylin Ndiweni

Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior Reporter
MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai has done it again! Mr Tsvangirai, who has been linked to a number of women over the years, has allegedly impregnated a Bulawayo woman who gave birth to a baby boy at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo last month.

Sources claimed that Mr Tsvangirai’s latest woman is Ms Nobuhle Marylin Ndiweni (36), a card carrying MDC-T member who gave birth to a baby boy at the hospital on 27 July 2017. The birth record number is BC 0085691.

Ms Ndiweni is alleged to be the second Bulawayo woman Mr Tsvangirai has impregnated after Ms Loreta Nyathi. In 2011, Ms Nyathi (then 21) exposed Mr Tsvangirai when she claimed that the MDC-T leader was neglecting his child and threatened to sue. He was also accused of refusing to help Ms Nyathi to obtain a birth certificate for their son Ethan.

However, Mr Tsvangirai and his spokesperson Mr Luke Tamborinyoka could not be reached for comment yesterday. Mr Tamborinyoka’s mobile phone was not reachable, while MDC-T spokesman Mr Obert Gutu declined to comment on the matter.

“He (Tamborinyoka) stays in Domboshava and may be out of network range. I speak on behalf of the party. Luke (Tamborinyoka) is the presidential spokesperson. He is the one who can comment,” MDC-T spokesperson Mr Gutu explained.

Contacted for comment , Ms Ndiweni denied being in a relationship with Mr Tsvangirai and giving birth to the former Prime Minister’s child.

“What are you talking about? I don’t know anything about what you are saying. I never gave birth and I’ve never been involved with him (Tsvangirai),” she said before hanging up.

However, sources at Mater Dei Hospital claimed that Ms Ndiweni was admitted to the health facility’s maternity ward on 26 July 2017 and gave birth on 27 July. Sunday News is also in possession of the birth record of Ms Ndiweni’s child (BC 0085691).

Mr Tsvangirai is married to Elizabeth Macheka, following the death of his first wife Mrs Susan Tsvangirai in a car accident in 2009 but the couple do not have a child. Leading to his second marriage, Mr Tsvangirai had been involved or linked with various women, among them Ms Locardia Tembo Karimatsenga, Acquilina Pamberi, Arikana Chihombori, Leah Mhundwa and a South African woman Ms Nosipho Regina Shilubane. He had to pay large sums of money to Ms Karimutsenga after he ditched on marrying her on the 11th hour.

Sources close to Ms Ndiweni claimed Mr Tsvangirai was scheduled to visit his love child with Ms Ndiweni last week but failed after his party programme in the city which he was also meant to attend, was cancelled. He is now expected in Bulawayo on Saturday this week. Investigations revealed that Mr Tsvangirai met Ms Ndiweni through a party senior female member.

Ms Ndiweni, who allegedly has a teenage child from her previous union, is said to have joined MDC-T in 2000 as an ordinary card carrying member before she relocated to South Africa. Upon her return to the country she briefly joined Professor Welshman Ncube’s MDC before defecting to MDC-T in the same year.

Mr Tsvangirai has also allegedly built a fowl run for his new lover at her parents’ house at Nketa 9. Mr Tsvangirai’s private life has not escaped media spotlight in recent years with his involvement with different women eclipsing his turbulent political career. His relationship with Ms Shilubane from South Africa which saw the two’s cozy pictures on a boat going viral earned him the nickname Legend of the Seas.

>
Like it? Share it!

President blasts corrupt traffic cops

More Related News
President Mugabe President blasts corrupt traffic cops

President Mugabe Harare Bureau PRESIDENT Mugabe yesterday castigated corrupt traffic police officers who are extorting money from motorists, saying such conduct is “evil”...

Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango Govt scraps allowances . . . school heads to wear uniforms

Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior Reporter THE Government has reportedly stopped paying allowances to Advanced Level teachers whose classes do not meet the...

Air-Zimbabwe-1 GROUNDED!: Zim, South Africa ground planes

Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior Reporter THE CIVIL Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe yesterday grounded South African Airways in Harare and banned British Airways from landing in...

cashforsurveys1 War vets to earn $500 per month

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter THE Government is working on plans to increase monthly allowances for war veterans from about $200 per month to $500 as it also emerged that...

  • kevin

    A bit confused , a realible source of story can only be the woman but it appears you report that she is denying the allegations , Mr Editor we are tired of diversions , let’s have proper journalism , there is a real story which was trending in the past two weeks which you chose to ignore .

    • pp

      Twitter, WhatsApp,Facebook! If they were people they would have been paraded for the firing squad decades ago!kkkkkkkkkkkkk Bloody tools of regime change! Kkkkkkkkkk!

  • Elton Hove

    Sunday News tipeiwo macrius!

  • Tapiwa Muwidzi

    ndo reason why we should vote for nkosana moyo.not this uninspiring and unmotivational leadership

    • pp

      Blaaz don’t be morbidly jealous! Can’t you see the lady is beautiful! Plus I don’t think she is linked to zpf like Eriza!

  • Grace

    Well done Tsvsangirai,what a beautiful lady.1stly,she was not hooked up while she was his secretary,2ndly i hope she doesn’t assault models

  • BonzoReChihuta

    So what if Tsvangirai has a made another woman pregnant? Is it better that Zimbabweans continue to suffer when Zanu Pf keeps making the wrong decisions for our economy? Give us serious journalism or get a life, Tinomuda Chakanyuka.

  • pp

    Congratulations President Tsvangirai! I will vote for a sexually active president in 2018! That’s a major criteria in my scheme of things! How can I vote for an old madala who last had an erection/sex decades ago! Thanks Sunday news for confirming that uTsvangison yindoda emadodeni, yindoda sibili!

  • Mukoma

    Investigate the missing $15Billion dollars not Tsvangirayi’s so called girlfriends. Not even a mention of the ”First Thug” Grace Mugabe’s misdemeanours in Joburg last week?