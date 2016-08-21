ZimPF infights persist

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Aug 21, 2016 | 1764 views

Sunday News Reporter
FORMER Vice-President’s Dr Joice Mujuru political party ZimPF has been dogged by persistent infighting in Matabeleland South as officials try to outwit each other to occupy strategic positions, it has emerged. Party insiders told Sunday News that two camps have emerged, one led by former MDC provincial secretary for information and publicity, Mr Bekezela Fuzwayo Maduma and the other by Mr Leonard Mathuthu who is the party’s provincial co-ordinator.

“Bekezela Fuzwayo Maduma, a ZimPF activist in Gwanda, who was previously the MDC provincial secretary for information and publicity is seeking to remove Leonard Mathuthu from his post as the party’s provincial co-ordinator. Maduma is accusing Mathuthu of being a Zanu-PF member who is docile and cannot drive the party programmes forward.

“Maduma, through his posters, which he distributed in Gwanda on 10 August, is also accusing Dzikamai Mavhaire of trying to impose Mathuthu to the people of Matabeleland South,” said an official privy to the ongoings in the party.

The official said Mr Mathuthu had vowed to fight tooth and nail with Mr Maduma whom he says has been a thorn in the provincial party structures since its formative stages.

“Mathuthu has also accused Maduma of being a political nuisance in the party since its inception in February 2016 where he was involved in leadership wrangle. He (Maduma) convened a ZimPF meeting at Red Cross centre in Gwanda recently, where he intended to pass a vote of no confidence on Mathuthu. The meeting was attended by Nkululeko Tshuma, the side kick of Maduma who is also eying the Insiza South constituency in 2018 harmonised elections,” said the official.

Another party official, Mr Steven Moyo said Mr Maduma will find himself between a hard place and a rock as he is set to appear in court for posting ZimPF posters at Zanu-PF offices.

“It’s unfortunate that Maduma is set to appear in court facing charges of provoking other political parties after he allegedly put ZimPF posters at Zanu-PF offices in Gwanda, yet he is involved in internal fighting with Mathuthu at the same time. It’s abundantly clear that these guys are power hungry and they joined the party because they wanted leadership positions, that is why Mathuthu left Zanu-PF as he thought it was greener at ZimPF,” said.

Contacted for comment Mr Maduma said he is not eying any post as he was committed to humanitarian duties.

“I am not interested in any position in the party. I am actually committed in civic duties where I represent the interests of the residents of Gwanda. Those are the same people who distributed posters that carried my name just to tarnish my image, for the record I did not attend the provincial interim committee meeting yesterday (Friday) and I even told the national coordinator Mr Mavhaire that I am not contesting for any position in the party although I sympathise with it,” said Mr Maduma laughing.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Mathuthu were fruitless.

  • vusumuzi

    Is there an Opposition Political Party that is ok , according to ZANU and its Newspapers???????. So there is nothing positive about having a multi party democracy, according to them. They should all join ZANU , thats their belief. I tell you , al in ZANU need to be LIBERATED from mental slavery ye ZANU. The day their leader dies/leaves , they will surely be liberated , for as for now , they are under SERIOUS OPPRESSIUON- imnagine; not to be allowed to elect anyone for Post Of President of ZANU , then call yourselves a Liberation Movement. If Mgabe dies, then it means the Liberation War was about him ruling for LIFE !!!. Would the Fallen Heroes have agreed to this ??

  • mama zula

