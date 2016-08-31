ZRU formally hunting for Sables coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union have formally began the hunt for a new national fifteens team coach following the resignation of Sables mentor Cyprian Mandenge.

In a press release dated 30th August, the ZRU made known that they have officially accepted the immediate stepping down of head coach Mandenge and team manager Sebastian Garikai. The union went on to wish the two the best of luck in their future commitments and thanked them for their contribution to the national game.

In the absence of a Sables technical team, ZRU director of rugby Brighton Chivandire will handle all matters pertaining to the side.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union announces that it has accepted the resignation of the Sables technical team of head coach Cyprian Mandenge and team manager Sebastian Garikai effective immediately. After the review of the team’s performance in the Africa Cup Division 1A-2016, the Sables technical duo of Cyprian and Sebastian tendered their resignations.

The ZRU wishes them both well in their future engagements, Zimbabwe rugby are grateful for their commitment and the many hours spent working with the Sables. Their contracts took them away from their careers and family, sometimes for long periods of time and we acknowledge and thank them. The positions left vacant by these two will be advertised. In the meantime, all the Sables business will be referred to the director of rugby,’’ reads the ZRU statement.

ZRU went on to advertise for the head coach position with the deadline for applications being 9 September. According to the advertisement, those targeting the Sables coach’s position should have a minimum Level Two certificate or equivalent. The individual must have outstanding knowledge of the game through playing or coaching and must have previous experience coaching a High Performance team.

The position which comes with no salary is for four years but up for review every 12 months.

Mandenge, appointed into the position at the beginning of last year to take over from Brendan Dawson only won two matches out of nine as Sables coach, these being victories over Kenya and Tunisia last year. Under him the Sables lost seven fixtures on the trot, a losing streak which started in August last year when they were drubbed 80-6 by Namibia in Windhoek.

Zimbabwe were relegated from the elite Africa Cup Division 1A after losing all their three fixtures to Kenya, Uganda and Namibia. Next year, they will compete in the lowly Africa Cup Division 1B.

