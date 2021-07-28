12 more vaccination points in Bulawayo

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The Bulawayo City Council has added 12 more Covid-19 vaccination points throughout the city in a bid to expedite vaccination and attain herd immunity.

In a statement, the city’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said they were working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care in their vaccination campaign and are offering vaccination for residents above 18 years of age.

The Covid-19 vaccines are being given out in the following Municipal Clinics; Northern Suburbs, Entumbane, E. F. Watson, Princess Margaret Rose, Mzilikazi, Emakhandeni, Magwegwe, Cowdray Park, Pumula, Pumula South, Njube, Luveve, Nkulumane, Maqhawe, Nketa 16. Tshabalala, Dr. Shennan, Pelandaba and Khami Road Clinic

United Bulawayo Hospitals, Mpilo Central Hospital and Ingutsheni Hospital are offering vaccination for residents too.

Ekusileni Hospital which opened its doors for Covid-19 admissions on Tuesday has also been designated as a vaccination centre.

BCC has also included outreach centres in a bid to increase access to vaccines for the residents. The following have been designated for outreaches; Stanley Square Hall, City Hall, Waterford Shopping Centre, Emganwini Shopping Centres (Tashas shops), Cowdray Park Outreach (Sign Post, Esigodweni, Caravan) and Lobengula Street in the CBD.

Other Vaccination Centres include Ross Camp Hospital, Bulawayo Prison Clinic, CIMAS Private Clinic, MASCA Medical Aid Society, VIVAT Clinic, National University of Science and Technology Clinic, Kings Maternity Private Clinic, Mariondera Clinic and Northlylyne Maternity Clinic.

