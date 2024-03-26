120 000 hectares targeted for wheat production

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government is targeting a total of 120 000 hectares for wheat production during the 2024 winter cereal production season, compared to the 90 912 hectares planted in 2023.

Cabinet on Tuesday received and adopted the Proposed 2024 Winter Cereals Production Plan which was presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka.

In a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said Zimbabwe has a comparative advantage in producing wheat rather than maize or sorghum in winter.

“Accordingly, a total of 120 000 hectares have been targeted for wheat production during the 2024 winter cereal production season, compared to the 90 912 hectares planted in 2023. The total production is estimated as 624 000 metric tonnes, against a national requirement of 360 000 metric tonnes annually,” he said.

“The hectarage will be financed through Banks; the Presidential Input Scheme; Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) (Estates +Joint Ventures); the Food Crop Contractors Association (FCCA); and self-financing.”

He said farmers were being advised that the country has enough wheat seed and chemicals, some fertilisers and chemicals in stock for the 2024 winter cereals production season.

The Minister said the deficit in fertiliser requirements has to be met through imports, while there was enough water in the country’s dams for the winter cereals production programme.

“In terms of mechanisation, there is enough capacity to adequately and timeously till the 120 000 hectares. Cabinet also approved an incentive planning price of US$440 per metric tonne (mt) for wheat and a planning price of US$360/mt for maize/sorghum. These viable producer prices should incentivise farmers to commit more land to wheat production.

“The Government encourages all farmers with available irrigation and land to contribute to national efforts to produce a bumper wheat crop as part of the national strategy to ensure food security,” he added.