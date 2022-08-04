180 darts players expected at national tourney

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

180 DARTS players are expected to converge at Founders High school in Bulawayo this weekend to compete in the National Closed Darts Tournament, according to the National Darts Association of Zimbabwe (NDAZ).

The tournament will run from 5 to 9 August.

The tournament will feature singles and doubles matches and there will also be a social mixed trips (two men and one woman) tournament.

Men’s players include Bulawayo province’s Moses Ndlovu, James Richardson, Modokai Dheka from Harare, and David Nyemba from Mashonaland West.

NDAZ secretary, Lethukuthula Nkomo said the association was ready for the tournament and all logistics for a successful event are in place ahead of the arrival of players who are expected to have checked in and registered Friday evening.

“We have been working hard to make sure that all is in place for the successful hosting of this national tournament. Initially, Masvingo province was supposed to host the event but they failed to meet the targets and we were forced to settle for Bulawayo,” said Nkomo.

“Each province will bring one men’s team and one ladies’ team. In addition, each province will be expected to bring a junior team for this tournament,” she added.

The tournament will kick off on Friday after the social mixed trips (two men and one lady) registration. The draws will be conducted on Saturday morning with the official opening ceremony expected to be conducted at 9am. @RealSimbaJemwa