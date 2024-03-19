2 000 shops fined for selling expired products

Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A CONSUMER protection campaign blitz has netted 2 000 business operators nationwide, from last year to date, for various offences including selling substandard and expired goods.

The blitz conducted by the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) is part of the responsive measures implemented to protect consumers against unfair practices by business owners.

Section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) prohibits suppliers from selling or marketing goods or services to consumers unless such goods or services conform to the mandatory safety and quality standards prescribed in accordance with the law.

In an interview, CPC Research and Public affairs manager, Mr Kudakwashe Mudereri said the reason for these blitz was to ensure that every consumer receives goods or services that are safe and free from defects and hazards.

“The Commission’s enforcement blitz has noted with concern that there is rampant selling of expired products by most businesses in clear violation of the law. The Commission’s concern is that consumption of expired products compromises people’s health and therefore the practice needs to be nipped in the bud,” he said.

Mr Mudereri said from last year to date more than 2 000 retailers have been fined for selling expired products that endanger people’s lives.

“The Commission has fined more than 2 000 shops for selling expired products and substandard goods. As a remedy, the CPA has penalised suppliers who sell expired products through Section 13 (4) where, any supplier who contravenes this section shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years,” he said.

Mr Mudereri said one of the rights given to consumers as outlined in Section 9 is the right to education and awareness. He said to curb the prevailing problem, the Commission will carry out awareness campaigns to the retailers and consumers.

“The awareness campaigns will not only be limited to consumers because the Commission has realised that retailers also need to be educated on their responsibility to consumers,

“The Commission has been visiting shops educating retailers about the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act which includes the need to ensure that they don’t sell expired products to consumers as they pose a health risk. They are also being educated about the penalty provision which arises after selling expired products,” he explained.

Mr Mudereri advised consumers to report when they get sold expired products so that appropriate action is taken.

“If a customer buys expired products, they should seek redress with the store and if they find no joy, they should report to the CPC or get in touch via our Whatsapp number which is 0776247581,

“However, as part of our educational campaigns we encourage our consumers to ensure that they check expiry dates of products before they make a purchase. We also encourage them to be weary of dubious discounts and promotions where some shops have a tendency of reducing prices as a way of deceiving consumers into buying expired or about to expire products.”