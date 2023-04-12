3 000 local, foreign delegates to attend Transform Africa Summit 

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

ABOUT 3 000 delegates from more than 100 countries are set to attend the Transform Africa Summit that will take place in Victoria Falls later this month.

The summit will focus on the digital transformation of the continent across multiple sectors, is slotted for 26 to 28 April in the resort town and will run under the theme: “Connect-Innovate-Transform”.

In her post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the summit has been designed to foster constructive conversation toward building a Smart Africa

She said: “The Summit aims to enable Member States to become more competitive, adaptive, open and innovative smart economies. This will result in the most favourable business climates that attract large-scale investments, reward entrepreneurship and enable fast growth and exports through ICT innovation and development.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said it will also facilitate meetings of like minds seeking policy and collaborative opportunities to accelerate the continent towards digitally fostered socio-economic transformation.

She said an Inter-Ministerial Organising Committee has been set up and is working closely with the Smart Africa Secretariat in preparation for the successful hosting of the Summit.

“The preparations are firmly on course and weekly preparatory meetings are being held. The first on-site visit was conducted from 27 February, 2023 to 3 March, 2023. Meetings and preliminary engagements with local authorities, key Government departments in the provinces and districts as well as local hotels, tourism operators and various critical service providers were engaged,” she added.

The Minister said preliminary reservations and block bookings have been processed and commitment letters have been dispatched, as well as invitations to Heads of State have been despatched through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Minister Mutsvangwa said on budget and resource mobilisation, the nation is being informed that SMART AFRICA will cover US$1 200 000 of the summit costs.

“The nation is also being informed that the event will provide an opportunity for Zimbabwe to showcase its investment opportunities, promote its economic potential and attract new investments into the country not only for the ICT sector but for the broader economic spectrum as well,” she said.

“The Summit is a platform to buttress the engagement and re-engagement drive and push for the removal of sanctions that are an albatross to the technological development and advancement of the nation.”

The Minster said the Transform Africa Summit was an opportunity for local businesses to make big business in services such as accommodation, transport, restaurants and entertainment.

While it will increase the much- needed foreign currency inflows into the country.