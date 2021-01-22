38 more Covid-19 deaths

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded 38 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday with 18 cases in Intensive Care Unit out of a total of 272 that are hospitalised.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily Covid-19 update, there were 272 hospitalised cases with 173 mild to moderate, 81 severe and 18 in Intensive Care Units. The Ministry further reported that as of Thursday the country had 639 new cases with 293 from Harare alone.

“All 639 are local cases, 293 cases are from Harare. As of 20 January 2021, at 3pm there were 272 hospitalised cases, 173 mild to moderate, 81 severe and 18 in Intensive Care Units. The seven-day rolling average for new cases falls to 668 from 736. 3 257 PCR tests were done and the positivity was 20 percent,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry also reported that 316 new recoveries were reported with the National Recovery rate standing at 65.5 percent and active cases going down to 9 561.

As of 21 January 2021, Zimbabwe had now recorded 30 047 confirmed cases, including 19 569 recoveries and 917 deaths.

1 143 new recoveries were reported. National recovery rate stands at 65,5 percent and active cases go down to 9 276,” said the Ministry

According to the Ministry deaths were recorded in Harare with 14, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East each recorded five, Manicaland had four deaths, Bulawayo and Mashonaland West had three deaths each, while Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South both recorded two deaths each.

On Thursday, Harare was leading with 293 new cases, followed Manicaland with 83, Mash East with 57, Masvingo with 50 and 42 recorded from in Bulawayo.