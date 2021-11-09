41 Covid-19 cases recorded in Byo schools

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

41 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bulawayo schools last week with the country recording a significant decline of new cases during the same week.

The government has however noted that despite the decline in new infections the public should remain on guard to forestall a possible fourth wave.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that Bulawayo was part of three provinces that had recorded significant number of new cases in schools.

“Generally, the national number of new cases fell during the week under review, with 210 cases recorded compared to 416 the previous week. Most of the cases were from schools, and areas that recorded significant number of new cases include Masvingo (56); Bulawayo (41); and Manicaland (32).

“Regarding the update on the national vaccination programme, as at 8 November 2021, a total of 3 379 391 first doses had been administered and 2 654 079 people having received their second dose. Cabinet would like to express appreciation for the response by Zimbabweans that has resulted in the country doing better than most countries in Africa,” said the Minister.

She called on the nation to remain vigilant to ensure the attainment of the set target of achieving herd immunity by year end, by ensuring that all those who are yet to be vaccinated present themselves for inoculation.

“The Government would like to assure the nation that Government has procured adequate stocks for this exercise. In addition, vaccination of the 16-17 year age group with the Sinovac vaccine has been certified safe and the group is encouraged to present themselves for vaccination.

“Sub-national structures have been tasked to come up with various initiatives to ramp up vaccination uptake to achieve herd immunity by year end. The Ministry of Health and Child Care has put in place a detailed monitoring plan for the vaccination of pregnant and breastfeeding women as recommended by Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.