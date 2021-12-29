487 arrested in one day for cross border crimes

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE have arrested 487 people in an operation meant to curb cross border crimes as efforts to tighten security along the country’s entry and exits points gathers momentum during festive season.

The operation is code named, ‘No to cross boarder crimes’ and the 487 arrested bring the number of arrests to 84 979 people throughout the country since the operation commenced in January 2021.

Police have also warned the public against using illegal exit and entry points as they risk being prosecuted.

National spokesperson, Asst Comm Paul Nyathi confirmed the number saying police will be on the lookout for people who commit cross border related crimes.

He said cross border crimes were now rampant during the festive season mostly due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

“On December 27 the Zimbabwe Republic Police arrested 487 people as part of the ongoing operation ‘No to cross boarder crimes.’ So far, police have arrested 84 979 people throughout the country since the operation commenced in January 2021.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said police and other security services were working together to try and curb corruption as people continue to defy the laid down regulations and customs.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and other security services are conducting a joint operation to curb the smuggling of goods and other items by people who are not following the laid down customs and exercise regulations,” said the national spokesperson.

“The operation is also tackling the issue of border jumpers and other transnational crimes which affect the economic and social structure of our country such as human trafficking, “said the spokesperson.